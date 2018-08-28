Former Ipswich loanee Wellens takes over Woolfenden’s Swindon... with another former Blue as his assistant

Former Ipswich Town loanee Richie Wellens has been appointed Swindon Town manager, naming Noel Hunt as his assistant.

Wellens, who played seven games for Ipswich in 2012, replaces Phil Brown, who was sacked on Sunday with the Robins 17th in League Two.

He’s appointed Hunt, who played 12 games for the Blues in 2014/15, as his assistant at the County Ground. Hunt was previously playing for Waterford in Ireland - a club also run by Swindon owner Lee Power.

“For me, it’s a great opportunity to manage a football club that is well-run, has a good infrastructure, and a tradition, over the last six or seven years, of playing a style that I want to play,” former Oldham manager Wellens said.

“I want to get the ball down, play positive, quick, passing football and bring results and success to this football club, because at this moment it is underachieving.”

Wellens’ time at Ipswich is best remembered for his comments following Paul Jewell’s departure in which he questioned how many players at the club cared about the predicament the Blues found themselves in.

“The new manager needs to come in and put a rocket up a few backsides,” he said in 2012.

“There is not enough people here, for me, that care about losing a game of football, their careers and care about football in general.

“One of the coaches said the manager (Jewell) got a bit of stick for bringing in so many loan players.

“But it is actually loan players who care – which is a sad indictment of the players that are already here, if that is the case.”

Wellens takes over a Swindon side including young Ipswich loanee Luke Woolfenden.