Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Ouch! Raggett posts image of the gruesome injury suffered in defeat at Ipswich Town

PUBLISHED: 11:14 14 January 2019

Rotherham United's Norwich loanee, Sean Raggett, suffered a nasty facial injury at Portman Road on Saturday. Picture: TWITTER

Rotherham United's Norwich loanee, Sean Raggett, suffered a nasty facial injury at Portman Road on Saturday. Picture: TWITTER

Archant

Rotherham United defender Sean Raggett has posted an image on social media of the gruesome facial injury he suffered in Saturday’s game at Ipswich Town. WARNING: Contains graphic image.

Rotherham United defender Sean Raggett suffered this facial injury in Saturday's game at Ipswich Town. Photo: Twitter @SeanRaggettRotherham United defender Sean Raggett suffered this facial injury in Saturday's game at Ipswich Town. Photo: Twitter @SeanRaggett

The 24-year-old – who is on loan from Norwich City – was clattered by debutant James Collins following a long throw into the Blues box in the 32nd minute and, after a lengthy stoppage for treatment, the former Lincoln City man had to be substituted.

“Raggett got an elbow that bent his two front teeth back,” said Millers boss Paul Warne. “The ref didn’t see that or we are given a penalty.”

MORE: ‘It could happen that he is not here anymore’ - Brentford boss on Judge as Town talks continue

That incident came not long after Will Keane had given Ipswich the lead in a Championship relegation scrap. Paul Lambert’s men then withstood a heavy second half onslaught as the impressive Collins finished the game with 17 clearances to his name.

Skipper Luke Chambers takes a nasty tumble over the perimeter fence early in the match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMSkipper Luke Chambers takes a nasty tumble over the perimeter fence early in the match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Blues skipper Luke Chambers was also in the wars during the first half. When looking to shepherd a ball out of play, the 33-year-old’s momentum saw him clatter into a knee-high metal perimeter gate in front of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand.

MORE: ‘This was the start of our season’ - Keane hoping first goal leads to more

He landed heavily on the concrete surface by supporters and spent the rest of the game holding his left wrist gingerly whenever there was stoppage in play.

“Luke’s alright,” said Lambert. “I never really worry about him. He’s always there and I trust him. I trust all the lads, but Luke is there week-in, week-out and he’s been absolutely brilliant for me since I came.”

Referee James Linington checks on Luke Chambers who is clutching his wrist after tumbling over the perimeter fence, early in the match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMReferee James Linington checks on Luke Chambers who is clutching his wrist after tumbling over the perimeter fence, early in the match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ipswich primary school bans unhealthy snacks – should others follow?

Morland Primary pupils will no longer be allowed unhealthy snacks Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alan Brazil causes stir on social media with comments on Andy Murray’s tearful retirement from tennis

Alan Brazil has caused an uproar on social media for his comments on Andy Murray's tearful retirement annoucement Picture: PHIL MORLEY

No licence, no insurance, no MOT, positive drugs test - driver under arrest

The blue Toyota has been seized by police Picture: NORFOLK & SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Car seized after ‘unsupervised learner driver’ stopped in Ipswich

The roads policing team stopped the learner driver in Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

Opponents of proposals for 10,400 new homes to take protests to inquiry

Opponents make their views known earlier this month at the council meeting to accept the new Suffolk Coastal Local Plan Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich primary school bans unhealthy snacks – should others follow?

Morland Primary pupils will no longer be allowed unhealthy snacks Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Man jailed for drunken knife attack on wife

Shaun Ryan from Felixstowe will be sentenced on January 25 Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH playful ferrets Poppy and Belle. Could you give them a home?

Poppy and Belle are looking for their new forever home Picture:RSPCA

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Three clubs ‘agree loan deal’ for Roberts

Jordan Roberts could leave Ipswich Town on loan. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Men mauled by the Bears

Colin Dockrell lead Ipswich with ten points in their heavy defeat at the Sussex Bears Photo: PAVEL KRICKA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists