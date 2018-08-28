Ouch! Raggett posts image of the gruesome injury suffered in defeat at Ipswich Town

Rotherham United's Norwich loanee, Sean Raggett, suffered a nasty facial injury at Portman Road on Saturday. Picture: TWITTER Archant

Rotherham United defender Sean Raggett has posted an image on social media of the gruesome facial injury he suffered in Saturday’s game at Ipswich Town. WARNING: Contains graphic image.

Rotherham United defender Sean Raggett suffered this facial injury in Saturday's game at Ipswich Town. Photo: Twitter @SeanRaggett Rotherham United defender Sean Raggett suffered this facial injury in Saturday's game at Ipswich Town. Photo: Twitter @SeanRaggett

The 24-year-old – who is on loan from Norwich City – was clattered by debutant James Collins following a long throw into the Blues box in the 32nd minute and, after a lengthy stoppage for treatment, the former Lincoln City man had to be substituted.

“Raggett got an elbow that bent his two front teeth back,” said Millers boss Paul Warne. “The ref didn’t see that or we are given a penalty.”

That incident came not long after Will Keane had given Ipswich the lead in a Championship relegation scrap. Paul Lambert’s men then withstood a heavy second half onslaught as the impressive Collins finished the game with 17 clearances to his name.

Skipper Luke Chambers takes a nasty tumble over the perimeter fence early in the match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Skipper Luke Chambers takes a nasty tumble over the perimeter fence early in the match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Blues skipper Luke Chambers was also in the wars during the first half. When looking to shepherd a ball out of play, the 33-year-old’s momentum saw him clatter into a knee-high metal perimeter gate in front of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand.

He landed heavily on the concrete surface by supporters and spent the rest of the game holding his left wrist gingerly whenever there was stoppage in play.

“Luke’s alright,” said Lambert. “I never really worry about him. He’s always there and I trust him. I trust all the lads, but Luke is there week-in, week-out and he’s been absolutely brilliant for me since I came.”