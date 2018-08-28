Ouch! Raggett posts image of the gruesome injury suffered in defeat at Ipswich Town
PUBLISHED: 11:14 14 January 2019
Archant
Rotherham United defender Sean Raggett has posted an image on social media of the gruesome facial injury he suffered in Saturday’s game at Ipswich Town. WARNING: Contains graphic image.
The 24-year-old – who is on loan from Norwich City – was clattered by debutant James Collins following a long throw into the Blues box in the 32nd minute and, after a lengthy stoppage for treatment, the former Lincoln City man had to be substituted.
“Raggett got an elbow that bent his two front teeth back,” said Millers boss Paul Warne. “The ref didn’t see that or we are given a penalty.”
MORE: ‘It could happen that he is not here anymore’ - Brentford boss on Judge as Town talks continue
That incident came not long after Will Keane had given Ipswich the lead in a Championship relegation scrap. Paul Lambert’s men then withstood a heavy second half onslaught as the impressive Collins finished the game with 17 clearances to his name.
Blues skipper Luke Chambers was also in the wars during the first half. When looking to shepherd a ball out of play, the 33-year-old’s momentum saw him clatter into a knee-high metal perimeter gate in front of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand.
MORE: ‘This was the start of our season’ - Keane hoping first goal leads to more
He landed heavily on the concrete surface by supporters and spent the rest of the game holding his left wrist gingerly whenever there was stoppage in play.
“Luke’s alright,” said Lambert. “I never really worry about him. He’s always there and I trust him. I trust all the lads, but Luke is there week-in, week-out and he’s been absolutely brilliant for me since I came.”