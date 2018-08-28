Former Ipswich boss Keane set for Portman Road dugout return after taking Forest assistant job

Roy Keane is the new assistant manager of Nottingham Forest. Picture: NOTTINGHAM FOREST Archant

Former Ipswich Town boss Roy Keane will return to Portman Road later this season after being appointed as the assistant manager of Nottingham Forest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Roy Keane gestures to Ipswich Town fans after the 1-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest in January 2011. It proved to be his last match in charge. Roy Keane gestures to Ipswich Town fans after the 1-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest in January 2011. It proved to be his last match in charge.

Keane, who was in charge of the Blues between 2009 and 2011, will assist Martin O’Neill at the City Ground having previously been his No.2 with the Republic of Ireland.

Keane has not held a club management job since being fired by the Blues in January 2011, with his only other club role since coming when he assisted current Ipswich boss Paul Lambert at Aston Villa in 2014.

Nottingham Forest visit Portman Road on March 16.

MORE: Andy’s Angles: Bishop makes his point with superb display and three goals in 5-0 Under 23 win

Keane assisted current Ipswich manager Paul Lambert during his time at Aston Villa. Picture; PA Keane assisted current Ipswich manager Paul Lambert during his time at Aston Villa. Picture; PA

Keane dedicated a chapter of his second autobiography, published in 2014, to his time in charge of the Blues.

“I don’t think I’m a bad manager, but at Ipswich I managed badly,” he wrote. “I spoke to some people like something on the bottom of my shoe.

“I don’t f****** like blue. City were blue, Rangers were blue. My biggest rivals were blue. Is that childish? I couldn’t feel it.”

Of his return to Forest, where he played before joining Manchester United in 1993, Keane said: “I am happy to be back. I know the manager, he came in a few weeks ago and things moved pretty quickly over the weekend. It is nice to get the deal done and get involved this morning with the first session.

“I am looking forward to it, it is a big challenge and I am ready for it.

MORE: Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

“It is good to be back and it will probably take a couple of days to get back in the swing of things. Obviously, I had great memories of my career here as a player, the club gave me my chance and I will always remember them for that.

“But it is a different challenge now and I am in a different position coaching the players. I am looking forward to it, a huge challenge ahead and 20 years out of the Premier League. It will be tough but I am looking forward to it.”