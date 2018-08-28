Partly Cloudy

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues ‘make initial enquiry’ for Boro striker Gestede

PUBLISHED: 21:39 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:39 17 December 2018

Rudy Gestede is said to be an Ipswich Town transfer target. Picture: PA

Rudy Gestede is said to be an Ipswich Town transfer target. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are said to have made an enquiry regarding Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede.

Daryl Murphy is happy at Nottingham Forest. Picture: PADaryl Murphy is happy at Nottingham Forest. Picture: PA

The French-born Benin international forward is a target for Town boss Paul Lambert, according to the Telegraph, with the Scot said to have made contact with Middlesbrough ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

Gestede is set to be made available by Tony Pulis, according to the report.

MORE: Who might Town turn to in January? – Part two: Strikers to cure Lambert’s lack of goals

The 30-year-old was a £6 million signing for Middlesbrough from Aston Villa in January 2017 but has only managed four goals in 39 league appearances at the Riverside.

Gestede’s most prolific spell came at Blackburn, with the 6ft 4inch striker netting 32 times in 60 games during a profitable partnership with former Blue Jordan Rhodes between 2014 and 2015.

Former Ipswich striker Daryl Murphy was linked with a potential return to the Blues earlier today but, while the Irish striker is admired by those within the club, no contact with Forest has been made at this stage.

MORE: Andy’s Angles: McKendry impresses, Cotter’s display and interested spectators - observations from U23 win

It’s understood Murphy is happy at the City Ground despite only making nine appearances this season, and is not looking for a move away.

A striker with Championship experience is top of Lambert’s January shopping list, with the Scot using converted winger Jordan Roberts as his centre forward for the majority of his tenure to date.

