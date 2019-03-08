Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Watch: Inspiring double amputee takes on new role as Ipswich Town youth coach

PUBLISHED: 13:15 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 26 March 2019

Shaun Whiter, who lost both his legs after a collison with a car in Newmarket, says fellow coaches like Titus Bramble, Bryan Klug, Lee O'Neill and Mick Stockwell are an inspiration for him at Ipswich Town Football Club Picture: JACOB HENDERSON

Shaun Whiter, who lost both his legs after a collison with a car in Newmarket, says fellow coaches like Titus Bramble, Bryan Klug, Lee O'Neill and Mick Stockwell are an inspiration for him at Ipswich Town Football Club Picture: JACOB HENDERSON

Archant

After losing both his legs in a hit-and-run in Newmarket, Shaun Whiter might be the last person you expect to see on a football pitch.

John Coupe, left, and Shaun Whiter are coahces for the under-13s at the Ispwich Town Academy. John is showing Shaun the ropes as he works towards his FA coaching badges Picture: JACOB HENDERSONJohn Coupe, left, and Shaun Whiter are coahces for the under-13s at the Ispwich Town Academy. John is showing Shaun the ropes as he works towards his FA coaching badges Picture: JACOB HENDERSON

But the ex-Newmarket Town player has settled into his latest role as a coach for Ipswich Town under-13s.

Now working towards claiming his FA coaching badges and teaching some of Town’s youngest prospects, he also brings his own experiences to the team.

“There are things that fascinate me in regards to the mental side to the game, for me in particular dealing with setbacks,” Mr Whiter said.

“If I can help any age group, from the first team to the under-9s or the coaching staff, I’m happy to talk to them.

Shaun Whiter at training at the Ipswich town Academy in Playford Road Picture: JACOB HENDERSONShaun Whiter at training at the Ipswich town Academy in Playford Road Picture: JACOB HENDERSON

“Football is a massive drug I feel – people have their releases wether they’re watching it or playing it. Sadly now I can’t play football but I’ve got enough knowledge and I’m still learning more that I can try and give it to the children we’re teaching today.”

Mr Whiter was helping a friend change a tyre in Dullingham Road, Newmarket, in 2016, when he was hit by a car.

The collision left him with injuries so severe he required a double leg amputation.

Family support, rehabilitation and determination saw him learn to walk on two prosthetic legs, but a meeting with the club’s head of coaching and academy manager, Bryan Klug and Lee O’Neill, found him a way to get back into the sport that he loves.

Mr Whiter said: “There’s different ways people have inspired me.

“My family and my wife inspire me as they’ve been there through everything, but I’ve also been alongside Simon Milton, Titus Bramble, Mickey Stockwell – they inspire me to be a better person and a better coach.

“I started back in August 2018, working with John Coupe who coaches the under-13s, and the lads were really warm and welcoming to the club.

“I’m shadowing John, assisting at training, picking up coaching methods and helping them  achieve what they want to with the club.”

Now able to take part in a sport and community that makes such a big part of his life, Mr Whiter is hopeful that others can find solace in what he has been able to do.

He added: “This is my rehab story and if it inspires anyone else in a similar situation to keep going then that’s only a good thing.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Superdry announces new Ipswich store

Allan Hassell, manager of the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Police find car with 15 people packed inside

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Ipswich

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Superdry announces new Ipswich store

Allan Hassell, manager of the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Police find car with 15 people packed inside

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Ipswich

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Six men accused of stealing more than £750,000 worth of PS4s

The consoles had been due to leave the Port of Felixstowe for Saudi Arabia Picture: MIKE PAGE

Viewers are still outraged by Channel 5 show Britain’s Favourite Crisps...which of these 33 do you like best?

Did you disagree with Channel 5's show Britain's Favourite Crisps? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Watch: Inspiring double amputee takes on new role as Ipswich Town youth coach

Shaun Whiter, who lost both his legs after a collison with a car in Newmarket, says fellow coaches like Titus Bramble, Bryan Klug, Lee O'Neill and Mick Stockwell are an inspiration for him at Ipswich Town Football Club Picture: JACOB HENDERSON

Car and cyclist collide in Ipswich

A car and a cyclist have collided in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists