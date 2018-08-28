Poll

‘We know we haven’t got an eternity to pick up points’ – Skuse on Town’s relegation fight

Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Cole Skuse is acutely aware Ipswich Town’s fortunes need to quickly turn if they are to stand any chance of beating the drop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cole Skuse gets a good grip on Bradley Dack at Blackburn. Picture: Pagepix Cole Skuse gets a good grip on Bradley Dack at Blackburn. Picture: Pagepix

The Blues lost 2-0 at Blackburn Rovers last weekend to remain seven points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table – a position they have now occupied for three months.

There are 18 games now left to play, starting with Saturday’s trip to mid-table Aston Villa and followed by Sheffield Wednesday (h) and Norwich City (a).

MORE: Fuller Flavour: 2-0... A dangerous scoreline but not one Town are good at recovering from

“There was nothing in the game for an hour and I felt like the penalty decision was soft.” rued midfielder Skuse, reflecting on the defeat at Ewood Park. “We’re frustrated because this felt like a missed opportunity.”

With Town having won their previous game 1-0 against fellow-strugglers Rotherham at Portman Road, Skuse continued: “We’re not kidding ourselves, we got lucky with that 1-0 result. It was a good 1-0 result, we needed the result more than anything, but they bombarded us second half. It wasn’t a brilliant performance, but it was three points.

MORE: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Make peace with relegation and enjoy the extended ‘pre-season’ ahead

“We’re then coming to Blackburn full of belief, thinking we could get another three points and get a bit of momentum.

“The games are coming thick and fast and we know we haven’t got an eternity to pick up points.

“Everyone can see we are trying to do things the right way, we’re just falling a little bit short at the minute. Let’s hope things turn shortly.”

MORE: North Stander: Defeatist? No, but I wasn’t born yesterday, we’re going down... Still, at least we have Paul Lambert

Skuse started the Paul Lambert reign like a train only to suffer a knee injury in training that required an operation. The 32-year-old sat out seven matches at the turn of the year before returning to action against Rotherham.

“The surgeon said 8-10 weeks out and I was back after four,” he said. “That’s huge credit to all the physio staff, Matt Byard and Alex Chapman, who have done brilliantly with myself.

MORE: ‘It’s not a PR stunt... I felt I owed it to them’ - Lambert on paying for fans’ Blackburn travel

“As soon as I knew what I had I got my head around it and knew that from day dot I had to do things the right way, both at home and at the club.

“I’ve managed to get myself back a lot quicker. That’s just me I guess. I want to be out there.”

MORE: Keane too honest and Elder will learn – Lambert reflects on Ipswich Town’s 2-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers

With captain Luke Chambers playing Saturday’s game with an injured wrist, Skuse added: “We want to be out there and helping. Look, with the situation we’re in we’re all trying our utmost and really, really hoping it turns for us shortly.”