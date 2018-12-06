‘The lads are in a much better place’ - Skuse says Town squad are enjoying football again under Lambert

They may be bottom of the league, but Ipswich Town players are enjoying their football again after new boss Paul Lambert ‘took the shackles off’ his squad.

So says midfield veteran Cole Skuse, who believes his team-mates are in a ‘much better place’ under their new manager, as they try to dig themselves out of a serious relegation mire at the foot of the Championship table.

Lambert’s arrival, while only yielding two points from his first five games, has seen an improvement in displays on the pitch, while off it he’s been working hard to galvanise his players and re-energise the club’s fanbase.

When asked if he was enjoying his football, Skuse - recently singled out for special praise by Lambert – said: “A lot more, yes.

“The gaffer has come in and has been very positive with myself since day one and he’s been the same with most players – taking the shackles off and telling players to go out and express themselves.

“It’s about enjoying it again. We’re not enjoying being at the bottom of the league because that’s a horrible position to be in but the lads are in a much better place.

“The gaffer’s said he wishes I was 27 and I’d say I do as well, especially getting up in the morning with three kids. But he’s been very complimentary since day one.”

And Skuse insisted that he won’t try to change his game as he bids to lead the team to what would be the greatest escape from relegation ever seen in the Championship.

He’s sometimes been criticised by some fans who want to see him be more attack-minded, but Skuse says he’s doing what’s best for the team.

“I’ve never been a player who will go and get 20 goals a season so if anyone thinks that then they are going to be disappointed,” he said. “I’m not that player.

“But this is the position I prefer to play. I like to think I read the game well and can get on the ball and give it to Bish, Jack or any of the forward thinking boys.

“That’s what I prefer. By being a bit deeper you can get on the ball and play on the half turn and move the ball.

“I’m not a Teddy Bishop or a Jack Lankester so I’m not going to go forward and create loads. I like being deeper where I can get on the ball and give it to them boys.”