Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Stoke and Boro to battle for Knudsen in January window
PUBLISHED: 15:08 21 January 2019
Middlesbrough and Stoke City are reportedly set to bid for wantaway Ipswich Town left-back Jonas Knudsen.
According to transfer website ‘Football Insider’, the Championship duo are ready to renew their summer interest in the Danish international before the January window shuts.
Both were strongly linked with a £1m move for the 26-year-old back in August.
Blues boss Paul Lambert says Knudsen informed him that he had his ‘eye on something else’ as he entered the last six months of his contract.
Signed from his hometown club of Esbjerg for £300k in 2015, Knudsen has made 143 appearances for the Blues and was a regular starter under managers Mick McCarthy, Paul Hurst and Lambert.
He has been dropped for the last four games, with Callum Elder having been brought in on loan from Leicester City.
Speaking last Tuesday, Lambert said: “Someone has to come in for you and I’ve not heard anything at all.
“I have good dialogue with Jonas – that’s no problem at all. He has said he wants to keep a good eye on something which I can’t stop because it (the contract situation) was before my time.
“If he’s not going to be here for the long-term we have to look at someone else, that’s normal and a difficult situation for everybody.”