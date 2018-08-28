Nostalgia

Stoke City v Ipswich Town nostalgia: Town beaten and replaced at top of table by 10-man Potters

Ian Westlake and Darren Bent celebrate at Stoke in 2004

In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to September 14, 2004, when Town twice gave up leads and were replaced at the top of the table by ten-man Stoke City following a dramatic contest at the Britannia Stadium.

Stoke make it 2-2 as they came from behind twice at home in 2004 Stoke make it 2-2 as they came from behind twice at home in 2004

Town went in front in the 41st minute when Jason de Vos headed home his first Town goal since arriving from Wigan on a free transfer during the summer, but within three minutes Stoke were level, as Wayne Thomas headed in from Clive Clarke’s right wing corner.

Jason De Vos scores his first goal for Ipswich against Stoke in 2004 Jason De Vos scores his first goal for Ipswich against Stoke in 2004

Ipswich regained the lead in the 62nd minute when Tommy Miller sent Darren Bent away on the left and Bent crossed for Ian Westlake to sidefoot home, but City drew level again in the 75th minute, Thomas heading his second goal of the game for the home side.

Stoke celebrate in the Ipswich penalty area as they equalise in their 3-2 win over Town in 2004 Stoke celebrate in the Ipswich penalty area as they equalise in their 3-2 win over Town in 2004

The Potters were reduced to ten-men when John Halls was sent off in the 82nd minute, after two yellow cards in three minutes.

Stoke's John Halls is given his marching orders against Ipswich in 2004 Stoke's John Halls is given his marching orders against Ipswich in 2004

However, Stoke forward Ade Akinbiyi seized on confusion between Kelvin Davis and Drissa Diallo to slot home the winner with five minutes remaining, as Stoke replaced Town at the top of the Championship.