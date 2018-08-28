Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup

Freddie Sears covers his face after missing another second half chance at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Ipswich Town crashed out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle yet again courtesy of a 1-0 defeat at League One side Accrington Stanley this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Freddie Sears is denied by a second half block at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix Freddie Sears is denied by a second half block at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix

A NEW LOW

Accrington Stanley, who are they? The team that inflicted yet more FA Cup misery – actually, scrap that, just misery – on Ipswich Town.

For the ninth successive season, the Blues have been dumped out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle. That’s now 13 games without a victory in the world famous competition. It’s the fourth time they’ve been dumped out by lower league opposition.

That unwanted run in the tournament is not guaranteed to stretch to a decade, but only because the Blues are likely to be starting in the first round come November.

Freddie Sears is denied by a second half Connor Ripley save at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix Freddie Sears is denied by a second half Connor Ripley save at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix

Talk about a wake up call regarding just how tough life in League One could be for the Championship’s rock-bottom side.

Fir context, Stanley are playing in the third-tier for the first time in their history. They sold two of their best players to Ipswich following promotion. They had lost their previous two games 3-0 and 4-0 and sit mid-table.

Despite the seven changes, this was not a ‘weakened’ Town team. In fact, it actually had more experience than the side which lost 3-2 to Millwall on New Year’s Day.

The bookies were ultimately still right to make Accrington favourites though.

Town fans on the terraces at Accrington Stanley for the FA Cup Picture Pagepix Town fans on the terraces at Accrington Stanley for the FA Cup Picture Pagepix

What a damning indictment of where Ipswich Town Football Club is at.

SET-PIECE WINNER

Town’s set-piece Achilles heel struck again.

Billy Kee scores the winner for Accrington Stanley against Ipswich Picture Pagepix Billy Kee scores the winner for Accrington Stanley against Ipswich Picture Pagepix

Jordan Spence (him again) gave away a needless foul when bundling into his man late down the right. Sean McConville dusted himself down, swung in the free-kick, Ben Richards-Everton won the far post header and Billy Kee was able to nod home from on the goalline.

It always looked like one goal would be enough considering the complete lack of goal threat Town carried all game.

GOT WHAT DESERVED

New Ipswich signing Will Keane warming up at Accrington Picture Pagepix New Ipswich signing Will Keane warming up at Accrington Picture Pagepix

There’s been a lot of talk, justified mainly, about Ipswich playing well and not getting many breaks since Paul Lambert’s arrival.

Today you could make no argument that they deserved any more. Only one side really wanted this.

Accrington dominated the first half. Toto Nsiala made two big blocks, Bartosz Bialkowski three solid stops and Jordan Clark put a header narrowly wide in the first half.

Town, by contrast, had just two shots on goal come the break. Jon Nolan firing miles over and Freddie Sears’ angled effort comfortably held in the latter stages.

Kayden Jackson stretches to get the ball at Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup Picture Pagepix Kayden Jackson stretches to get the ball at Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup Picture Pagepix

The Blues simply couldn’t make the ball stick in the final third, with Kayden Jackson the lone striker against his former club.

It was better after the restart, but that was probably as much down to Accrington’s levels dropping.

Town were restricted to long-range efforts and then were hit with the set-piece sucker punch.

When some good chances finally did arrive there was that usual lack of clinicality as Sears saw one shot inside the block deflected behind and pulled another effort across the face of goal.

Callum Elder keeping tight at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix Callum Elder keeping tight at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix

HOT-HEADED DOWNES

Young players can be fearless. They can also be naïve.

Flynn Downes proved that when reacting to a provocative tap on the chin with a hefty shove into the chest/neck of Sam Finley in the 26th minute. It was right under the nose of the referee and he was lucky to escape with a booking.

Kayden Jackson fouls a defender to get the ball at Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup Picture Pagepix Kayden Jackson fouls a defender to get the ball at Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup Picture Pagepix

That caution took the edge off of Town’s only real bit of tenacity in the middle of the park. Downes was replaced by Teddy Bishop at the break and the Blues were left with a lightweight midfield trio of Andre Dozzell, Jon Nolan and Bishop.

Town lack experience. They lack leaders. They lack nous.

NEW BOYS

Callum Elder under pressure at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix Callum Elder under pressure at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix

Callum Elder started at left-back. The Leicester City loanee did come away from his debut with some credit. There were some neat touches, crisp passes and pieces of positive intent.

Striker Will Keane stepped off the bench in the 66th minute. There were flashes of neat footwork but, just as before when Kayden Jackson led the line, Town struggled to make the ball stick.

It was only when Ellis Harrison came on the closing stages that the Blues had any sort of forward presence.

Lambert is clear he doesn’t want to play long. Today was maybe a day where he had to soften those principles.