Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Opinion

Stu says: Five observations as Ipswich Town lose 2-0 at Stoke City

PUBLISHED: 17:10 08 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:25 08 December 2018

Jack Lankester is denied by Stoke keeper Jack Butland during the first half Picture Pagepix

Jack Lankester is denied by Stoke keeper Jack Butland during the first half Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town lost 2-0 at Stoke City in a Championship clash this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives his thoughts.

Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert is welcomed back by the Stoke crowd Picture PagepixIpswich Manager Paul Lambert is welcomed back by the Stoke crowd Picture Pagepix

ENCOURAGING SIGNS

In many ways this was, sadly, a familiar tale.

Ipswich played very well in patches. And yet they still came away with nothing to show for their efforts. In the end, the opposition’s greater class in the key moments showed. Just like at Forest last weekend it ended in a 2-0 loss.

Paul Lambert and Town’s travelling army of 1,011 were right to be enthused though. This definitely felt like a step in the right direction.

Jordan Roberts high-kicking at Stoke Picture PagepixJordan Roberts high-kicking at Stoke Picture Pagepix

After a slightly edgy start, the Blues grew into the game. Jack Lankester saw a shot turned against the post. Town may have looked vulnerable down their left side, but they were giving as good as they got. The home crowd, expecting a walkover, became increasingly frustrated.

Then came the hammer blow right on half-time. Deep into the four minutes added on (due to referee Geoff Eltringham having limped off with a hamstring injury), Stoke broke the deadlock through Tom Ince’s smart close-range finish.

Town started the second half brightly enough, Flynn Downes’ shot testing keeper Jack Butland, but the deficit was doubled on the hour mark as Joe Allen finished off another excellent assist.

The Blues didn’t capitulate. They almost pulled one back when Jordan Roberts’ deflected effort went inches wide. They finished the game having registered more shots and corners, as well as an equal amount of possession.

Jack Lankester is denied by Stoke keeper Jack Butland during the first half Picture PagepixJack Lankester is denied by Stoke keeper Jack Butland during the first half Picture Pagepix

As Lambert says, the addition of one or two experienced players could easily tip these fine margins in Town’s favour. That has got to remain the hope with four games to go until the January transfer window opens and 75 points still to play for.

CLASS GAP

Just like against West Brom and Nottingham Forest recently, it was evident that promotion-chasing opposition had the extra quality when it mattered.

Jordan Roberts shoots during the first half at Stoke Picture PagepixJordan Roberts shoots during the first half at Stoke Picture Pagepix

And so they should. Stoke, who have just spent a decade in the Premier League, were the pre-season title favourites. The fact there were 279 international caps among their substitutes said it all.

By contrast, half of Town’s starting outfield was made up of players with next to no Championship experience. That’s where we’re at.

This defeat was slightly easier to stomach in that Stoke scored good goals rather than being gifted them.

The first came after a perfectly-weighted through ball from Ryan Woods and clever dummy by Benik Afobe. Allen then produced a cute finish on the run following Erik Pieter’s searching low cross from deep.

Paul Lambert relays instructions to his captain Luke Chambers Picture PagepixPaul Lambert relays instructions to his captain Luke Chambers Picture Pagepix

Peter Crouch and Darren Fletcher were used as late substitutes for the Potters, while midfielder Charlie Adam wasn’t in their squad at all. Lambert may just look to his former club for an experienced signing or two come January.

BART BOMBED OUT

There was all round shock when Bartosz Bialkowski was dropped by Paul Hurst for the East Anglian derby back in September, but sadly little surprise when he was relegated to bench by Paul Lambert this time.

Trevoh Chalobah shooting during the second half at Stoke City Picture PagepixTrevoh Chalobah shooting during the second half at Stoke City Picture Pagepix

The Polish international has produced a string of costly mistakes since the new Blues boss has arrived and, as the last three Town managers have now proclaimed, the club have a very able deputy in Dean Gerken.

Five minutes into the game, Gerken raced off his line and was involved with a three-way collision with team-mate Matthew Pennington and Benik Afobe. The ball broke kindly for the home striker, but he couldn’t quite find his balance.

Other than that, Gerken didn’t have a lot to do. He could do nothing about both goals – and they were Stoke’s only two shots on target.

Trevoh Chalobah challenges Joe Allen Picture PagepixTrevoh Chalobah challenges Joe Allen Picture Pagepix

JACK’S THE LAD

In amongst all the gloom of this season, one bright spot is shining – homegrown teenager Jack Lankester.

Following an assured full debut playing central midfield in the 2-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest, the 18-year-old was utilised in a more familiar right-sided role at the bet365 Stadium.

His wand of a left foot gives Town a much-needed set-piece threat that was lacking when Downes was on dead ball duty. On multiple occasions he whipped in dangerous inswinging corners under the crossbar or expertly teased deep free-kicks into the area.

Jordan Roberts battles with Ashley Williams Picture PagepixJordan Roberts battles with Ashley Williams Picture Pagepix

The Bury St Edmunds-born youngster was equally impressive from open play. On and off the ball he looks confident and clever. His impudent effort on the byline at 0-0 was creeping in before Jack Butland turned the ball onto the post and behind.

He still has much to prove, but the Blues look to have unearthed a real gem.

AND THEN IT WAS EIGHT…

The gap to safety has widened to eight points. That’s because Millwall drew 2-2 at home with Hull – a result which keeps both in touch. Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday, both in the mix, also shared the points.

Table-topping Norwich scored yet another last-gasp goal to beat Bolton at Carrow Road. How galling that we have to be thankful of that.

Free-falling Brentford lost at home to Swansea. In truth, results couldn’t have gone much better.

Now we wait and see how Reading get on against Sheffield United later. If they win the gap reaches double figures.

Topic Tags:

Video A man who threatened to kill his friend is among those jailed this week

17:00 Megan Aldous
Jordan Wilson, who has been jailed for 30 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 21-year-old who pulled out a knife in a Felixstowe Street was put behind bars this week. Take a look at what else happened in court.

Why are there mysterious ‘white tents’ on the Cornhill?

16:28 Suzanne Day
Why are there white tents on the Cornhill in Ipswich Town Centre? Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Have they been set up to house druids flocking to Ipswich to worship at “Corn Henge”? Or are they there to cover up the fountains?

Sex attack investigation after woman followed and grabbed from behind in Ipswich

16:23 Tom Potter
Police are appealing for information after a woman was grabbed by a man in a hooded top and tracksuit bottoms Picture: ARCHANT

A woman was left ‘extremely shaken’ after being followed along an Ipswich street and grabbed from behind in a late night attack.

Council pledges additional support for staff giving birth to premature babies

14:05 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk County Council passed the premature babies motion at its full council meeting Picture: ARCHANT

Additional maternity and paternity leave has been pledged for Suffolk County Council staff following the birth of a premature baby.

Persistent offender is jailed for six months

13:35 Russell Cook
Michael Smith

A 54-year-old man has been sentenced to a six-month prison term for breaching a string of criminal behaviour orders.

Anti-Brexit campaigners take to the streets of Ipswich

12 minutes ago Suzanne Day
Members of the Suffolk EU Alliance campaigning in Ipswich town centre Picture:SUZANNE DAY

Enthusiastic anti-Brexit campaigners were out in force in Ipswich today, encouraging others to speak out about the controversial plans being put forward by PM Theresa May.

Great British Gin Festival is coming to town

12:56 Suzanne Day
The Great British Gin Festival is coming to Ipswich Town Hall next year Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Gin lovers rejoice, there is something very special for you to look forward to in Ipswich next year.

Mid Suffolk to gift fruit tree for each newborn in 2018

16:35 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Malandra Mortlock (far left) and her son Zeke join Mid Suffolk District Council leader Nick Gowrley (centre) and cabinet member for environment David Burn to launch the Tree for Life scheme Picture: MSDC

Parents in Mid Suffolk who gave birth to a newborn in 2018 are being encouraged to plant a free tree in celebration.

Criticism raised over Needham Market Middle School homes plan with “terrible” access

15:24 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
The Needham Market Middle School site where the homes are planned, while concerns have been raised by locals over the narrow access from The Causeway and School Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Plans to build 41 homes on the former Needham Market Middle School site have raised fresh concerns from neighbours who say the proposals are much different to those originally proposed.

Councils working to win over stomachs and minds in the war against food waste

14:06 Ross Bentley
Suffolk households throw away 52,000 tonnes of food each year according to Suffolk County Council Picture Getty Images

Councils in Suffolk are working with environmental charity Hubbub to tackle the long-standing problem of food waste in the region.

Most read

Updated Man injured in Ipswich town centre

The incident happened in Grey Friars Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shopper fined £100 for leaving her vehicle for 15 minutes while she tried to pay for parking

Alison Harrald was in the car park for 15 minutes trying to pay before moving onto a different car park, but NCP Ltd still sent her a £100 fine for using their car park Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Why are there mysterious ‘white tents’ on the Cornhill?

Why are there white tents on the Cornhill in Ipswich Town Centre? Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Ipswich actor moves in to Albert Square

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 06/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - Portraits 2018 - TX: n/a - Episode: EastEnders - Evie Steele (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Evie Steele (SOPHIA CAPASSO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Trader must repay £14,600 after selling illegal tobacco

Hedi Ibrahim has bee told he must repay £14,600 after he was prosecuted for selling illegal tobacco Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide