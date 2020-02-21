Ipswich Town report dramatic increase in racist, homophobic and xenophobic chanting at Portman Road

Ipswich Town club officials say they are tackling the issue of racist, homophobic and xenophobic chanting during matches head on.

Speaking on BBC Radio Suffolk, Town's supporter liaison officer Stuart Hayton said fans had been in contact with the club to express their disappointment at the abuse, which has been reported in all four stands of the ground.

Despite the increase in reports, Mr Hayton said the club is keen to eradicate insensitive chanting from Portman Road, but spoke of the difficulties in proving the guilt of suspected offenders.

Mr Hayton says he hopes fans are "less afraid" to report the abuse anonymously to the club, which can be done via email or through a phone line.

The 2019/20 football season in England has been marred by several racist and homophobic incidents, with fans of clubs throughout the league pyramid receiving lengthy bans for abuse.

Mr Hayton said: "This is a small minority of fans. What we wanted to do to do was get this out into the public domain, rather than hide it away.

"It is sad and we will do what we can to tackle it.

"We always act upon things - we've got to have zero tolerance at the club.

"We want everyone to be able to come to Portman Road and enjoy a fantastic, family entertainment venue."