Cotter to remain with Ipswich despite Swindon interest

Barry Cotter in action for Ipswich Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Barry Cotter is set to remain at Ipswich Town despite transfer interest from League Two Swindon.

The Wiltshire side, managed by former Ipswich loanee Richie Wellens, showed interest in the Irishman and were understood to be keen on a permanent deal.

While the Blues were understood to have entertained the idea of allowing the young defender to depart, he will remain at Portman Road after the move fell through.

The 20-year-old’s Ipswich career started with a bang as, following a £50,000 move from Limerick a year ago, he impressed on his first Town start in what proved to be Mick McCarthy’s final game in charge.

He has only made one substitute appearance since, though, and has not been involved with the first-team this season.

Cotter has been an important part of the Ipswich Under 23 team which currently sits top of their league following an impressive season.