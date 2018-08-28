Edun back with Fulham after suffering eye injury

Tayo Edun has suffered an eye injury. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

Loanee Tayo Edun is back with parent club Fulham after suffering an eye injury.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Town players celebrate Tayo Edun's late equaliser in the 2-2 draw. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Town players celebrate Tayo Edun's late equaliser in the 2-2 draw. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The 20-year-old has made seven appearances for the Blues but has not featured since Paul Lambert took charge at the end of October.

He is now back at his parent club for treatment.

“He’s got an injury at the minute so he’s back at Fulham,” Lambert said.

“He’s out of the equation with an eye injury. I think he’s had a knock on it and it’s swelled up so he had to go back to Fulham.”

MORE: ‘You can’t take them in and out because you don’t get any consistency’ – Lambert to stick with below-par Bialkowski

Edun’s last appearance for the Blues was more than a month ago, in Paul Hurst’s final game in charge at Leeds, which came a month after his previous appearance as a substitute in the 0-0 draw with Bolton.

Edun is one of five loanees at the club, with Janoi Donacien (Accrington), Matthew Pennington (Everton), Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) and Jordan Graham (Wolves) all on temportary deals.

MORE: Lambert hints at midfield changes as Ipswich boss plans for fresh legs at Forest

Graham is currently training with Oxford, with his Ipswich loan almost certain to be terminated in January, while Donacien’s loan will become a £750,000 permanent transfer once he receives his biometric residence permit.

Tristan Nydam (St Johnstone), Josh Emmanuel (Shrewsbury), Luke Woolfenden (Swindon) and Ben Morris (Forest Green) are all out on loan, with Lambert considering activating recall options.