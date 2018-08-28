Ipswich Town v Sheffield United nostalgia: Ten-man Town stage dramatic comeback victory
PUBLISHED: 08:00 22 December 2018
In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to February 8, 2003, when ten-man Town made a sensational comeback from two goals down to win 3-2 at home to Sheffield United...
Prior to the game there was a minute’s silence to pay tribute to Town assistant manager Dale Roberts, who sadly died earlier that week.
The Blues were down to ten on the 20th minute when Pablo Counago was shown a straight red card for violent conduct in an off-the-ball clash with United midfielder Michael Brown.
And United punished Town with a goal from Peter Ndlovu as the first half drew to a close, before Dean Windass gave the visitors a two goal lead within five minutes of the restart.
But Town were given a lifeline in the 57th minute when Darren Bent scored his 12th goal of the season, volleying home Jermaine Wright’s chip into the penalty area.
The goal lifted the Blues and they deservedly equalised in the 78th minute when Bent swung over a 78th-minute cross from the right and Darren Ambrose headed the ball past Paddy Kenny.
The winner came on 88 minutes when Ambrose returned the favour, crossing from the left for Bent to score with a far-post header to finish off the sensational comeback.