Ipswich Town v Sheffield United nostalgia: Ten-man Town stage dramatic comeback victory

Ten-man Ipswich staged a superb fightback to beat high-flying Sheffield United in February 2003

In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to February 8, 2003, when ten-man Town made a sensational comeback from two goals down to win 3-2 at home to Sheffield United...

A minute silence was delivered for Dale Roberts A minute silence was delivered for Dale Roberts

Prior to the game there was a minute’s silence to pay tribute to Town assistant manager Dale Roberts, who sadly died earlier that week.

Pablo Counago was sent off in the 20th minute as Town beat Sheffield 3-2 at Portman Road in 2003 Pablo Counago was sent off in the 20th minute as Town beat Sheffield 3-2 at Portman Road in 2003

The Blues were down to ten on the 20th minute when Pablo Counago was shown a straight red card for violent conduct in an off-the-ball clash with United midfielder Michael Brown.

Sheffield United were 2-0 up as Town produced a dramatic fightback Sheffield United were 2-0 up as Town produced a dramatic fightback

And United punished Town with a goal from Peter Ndlovu as the first half drew to a close, before Dean Windass gave the visitors a two goal lead within five minutes of the restart.

Darren Bent and Darren Ambrose both scored as the Blues beat Sheffield United 3-2 at Portman Road in 2003 Darren Bent and Darren Ambrose both scored as the Blues beat Sheffield United 3-2 at Portman Road in 2003

But Town were given a lifeline in the 57th minute when Darren Bent scored his 12th goal of the season, volleying home Jermaine Wright’s chip into the penalty area.

Darren Ambrose celebrates after scoring Ipswich's eqaliser Darren Ambrose celebrates after scoring Ipswich's eqaliser

The goal lifted the Blues and they deservedly equalised in the 78th minute when Bent swung over a 78th-minute cross from the right and Darren Ambrose headed the ball past Paddy Kenny.

Darren Bent celebrates as the Blues produced a dramatic comeback to win 3-2 over Sheffield United in 2003 Darren Bent celebrates as the Blues produced a dramatic comeback to win 3-2 over Sheffield United in 2003

The winner came on 88 minutes when Ambrose returned the favour, crossing from the left for Bent to score with a far-post header to finish off the sensational comeback.