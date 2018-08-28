‘They can see the light... this will turn, and when it does it will be a great ride’ – Lambert’s message to Town fans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has called upon supporters to keep believing. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has a message to the club’s fans – stick with us, because this will turn.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues are rock-bottom of the Championship table and six points from safety following 19 games – history suggesting the odds are now firmly stacked against survival.

Wednesday night’s 3-2 home defeat to Bristol City was particularly galling given Town had twice led, but Lambert was again banging the positivity drum ahead of away trips to Nottingham Forest (tomorrow) and Stoke (next Saturday).

“The fans have been brilliant since I’ve been here, they really have; they’ve been absolutely brilliant,” enthused Lambert, who has overseen draws against Preston (1-1 at home) and Reading (2-2 away), as well as defeats to West Brom (2-1 at home) and Bristol City since replacing Paul Hurst in the hot-seat.

MORE: ‘Everyone has dips in form and confidence but Bart’s brilliant’ - Bialkowski backed to return to his best

“The great thing is that you can feel and sense they want us to do well.

“Okay, we’ve not won a game, but I think they’re enjoying the football and the energy of it.

“I think they can see the light and the progression of it.

“Everybody wants to win, I understand that, but we’re giving everything we can to get that.

“We’ve come in at a time where it maybe didn’t even look like we could win. Now it’s a different ball game.

“The fans have been great, I’m pretty sure we’ll have a massive crowd up at Nottingham.

“The message to them is basically ‘keep doing what you’re doing’ because this will turn, and when it does turn then it will be a great ride this one.”

Lambert added: “The players are really upbeat and really positive because they are playing really well.

“That’s the secret; keep doing what you’re doing and cut out the basic errors and you’ll get results. The performance levels are high and you can’t ask any more of them.

“There is no way I could get any more out of them.”