Tractor Boy legends organising coaching trip to Ghana for college students

PUBLISHED: 18:13 28 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:13 28 June 2020

Titus Bramble and Simon Milton of Futurestars with Lee Mandley, head of sport at Suffolk New College Picture: GEORGIA GODDARD

GEORGIA GODDARD

Suffolk New College is working with two Ipswich Town legends to send students to coach sport in African schools.

Titus Bramble and Simon Milton have given talks at the college, leading 40 pupils to sign up to travel to Ghana and offer coaching sessions in 2021 as part of a charity called Futurestars.

Lee Mandley, head of sport at the college, said, “We are delighted to be working with this charity. Many of our students have embraced the opportunity. It will be an amazing experience for those that travel to Africa and help others through sport.

“I’m hopeful that this will be the start of an ongoing partnership between our two organisations that will look to create some coaching stars of the future thanks to this Futurestars project.”

Simon Milton, director of Futurestars who played 280 times for the Blues over 11 years, said: “Students seemed to love our presentation and the ones who want to get involved will be fundraising to get the money to come on the project.

“I believe that this will be a life changing experience for all those who get involved.”

Among those who plan to travel to Ghana is 17-year-old Matt Thomas who wants to work as a sports scientist analyst in the future. He said: “I’m excited to experience the lifestyle, learn about a different culture, make new connections and learn new skills.”

The College and Futurestars will be working alongside another charity called Akwaaba Volunteers.

The organisation offers a wide variety of volunteering opportunities for students interested in childcare and healthcare, allowing students studying these subjects at Suffolk New College to get involved.

