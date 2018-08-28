Partly Cloudy

Middlesbrough v Ipswich Town nostalgia: Armstrong at double as he returns to haunt Boro

PUBLISHED: 05:00 29 December 2018

Alun Armstrong celebrates scoring one of his two goals against Middlesbrough in April 2001

Alun Armstrong celebrates scoring one of his two goals against Middlesbrough in April 2001

PA Archive/PA Images

In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to April 17, 2001, when Alun Armstrong scored twice on his return to the Riverside to ensure Ipswich stayed on course for a Champions League spot...

Dean Windass put the home side in frontDean Windass put the home side in front

The home side took the lead in the 38th minute when Paul Ince threaded a ball through the Ipswich defence, and Dean Windass took up the invitation and ran on to it before finishing brilliantly across Richard Wright.

Alun Armstrong lifts the ball over Middlesbrough's Ugo Ehioug to score his second against Middlesbrough in the 2-1 at The RiversideAlun Armstrong lifts the ball over Middlesbrough's Ugo Ehioug to score his second against Middlesbrough in the 2-1 at The Riverside

But Town turned the game around in the first five minutes of the second half as Alun Armstrong equalised just 12 seconds after the restart, firing home from 25 yards after Jermaine Wright helped on a Marcus Venus long ball.

Alun Armstrong celebrates at Middlesborough as Town won 2-1 at The RiversideAlun Armstrong celebrates at Middlesborough as Town won 2-1 at The Riverside

Town were then ahead four minutes later when Armstrong arrived first at the near post to turn home Marcus Stewart’s left wing cross for his second of the game.

A delighted Alun armstrong celebrates at the Riverside as Town won 2-1 against Boro in 2001A delighted Alun armstrong celebrates at the Riverside as Town won 2-1 against Boro in 2001

Armstrong made just 10 starts in three seasons at Boro, but took his tally to eight goals in 11 league starts for Town since his £500,000 move. With the win, Town remained on course for a Champions League spot, sitting third in the Premier League.

