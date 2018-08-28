Nostalgia

Middlesbrough v Ipswich Town nostalgia: Armstrong at double as he returns to haunt Boro

In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to April 17, 2001, when Alun Armstrong scored twice on his return to the Riverside to ensure Ipswich stayed on course for a Champions League spot...

The home side took the lead in the 38th minute when Paul Ince threaded a ball through the Ipswich defence, and Dean Windass took up the invitation and ran on to it before finishing brilliantly across Richard Wright.

But Town turned the game around in the first five minutes of the second half as Alun Armstrong equalised just 12 seconds after the restart, firing home from 25 yards after Jermaine Wright helped on a Marcus Venus long ball.

Town were then ahead four minutes later when Armstrong arrived first at the near post to turn home Marcus Stewart’s left wing cross for his second of the game.

Armstrong made just 10 starts in three seasons at Boro, but took his tally to eight goals in 11 league starts for Town since his £500,000 move. With the win, Town remained on course for a Champions League spot, sitting third in the Premier League.