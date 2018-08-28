Ipswich Town v Rotherham classic games: Hurst first game, FA Cup win and in the play-offs
PUBLISHED: 09:00 19 January 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
We take a look at some of the famous games against today’s opponents Blackburn down the years, from Hurst’s first game to a FA Cup win...
LAST TIME: Tayo Edun scored a late equaliser as the Blues drew 2-2 with Blackburn at Portman Road in August 2018 in Paul Hurst’s first game in charge in the Championship.
IN THE PLAY-OFFS: Daryl Murphy scored twice as Town were beaten 3-2 at Blackburn in 2015, but results elsewhere saw the Blues finish sixth in the Championship to be in the play-offs and would face East Anglian rivals Norwich City in the semi-finals.
TOWN PROGRESS: John Wark was among the scorers as Town beat Blackburn 2-1 at Ewood Park in the League Cup 2nd Round, 2nd Leg in 1983.
FA CUP REPLAY WIN: Paul Mason scored the only goal as the Blues beat Blackburn 1-0 at Ewood Park in the FA Cup 3rd Round in 1996.
PLAYED FOR BOTH: This week’s new Town signing Alan Judge played 16 games for Blackburn during his two seperate spells at the club.