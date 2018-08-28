Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Nostalgia

Ipswich Town v Rotherham classic games: Hurst first game, FA Cup win and in the play-offs

PUBLISHED: 09:00 19 January 2019

Wild celebrations from Ipswich after they put Blackburn out of the FA Cup in 1996

Wild celebrations from Ipswich after they put Blackburn out of the FA Cup in 1996

PA Archive/PA Images

We take a look at some of the famous games against today’s opponents Blackburn down the years, from Hurst’s first game to a FA Cup win

Town manager Paul Hurst applauds fans after the Blackburn Rovers 2-2 draw in his first game in chargeTown manager Paul Hurst applauds fans after the Blackburn Rovers 2-2 draw in his first game in charge

We take a look at some of the famous games against today’s opponents Blackburn down the years, from Hurst’s first game to a FA Cup win...

Tayo Edun celebrates his late goal against Blackburn at Portman Road with teammate Trevoh Chalobah on the opening day of the 2018-19 seasonTayo Edun celebrates his late goal against Blackburn at Portman Road with teammate Trevoh Chalobah on the opening day of the 2018-19 season

LAST TIME: Tayo Edun scored a late equaliser as the Blues drew 2-2 with Blackburn at Portman Road in August 2018 in Paul Hurst’s first game in charge in the Championship.

Daryl Murphy blasts home the penalty at Blackburn as Town lost 3-2 at Ewood Park in May 2015Daryl Murphy blasts home the penalty at Blackburn as Town lost 3-2 at Ewood Park in May 2015

IN THE PLAY-OFFS: Daryl Murphy scored twice as Town were beaten 3-2 at Blackburn in 2015, but results elsewhere saw the Blues finish sixth in the Championship to be in the play-offs and would face East Anglian rivals Norwich City in the semi-finals.

TOWN PROGRESS: John Wark was among the scorers as Town beat Blackburn 2-1 at Ewood Park in the League Cup 2nd Round, 2nd Leg in 1983.

Alan Judge had two spells at Blackburn, where he made his professional debut in August 2008Alan Judge had two spells at Blackburn, where he made his professional debut in August 2008

FA CUP REPLAY WIN: Paul Mason scored the only goal as the Blues beat Blackburn 1-0 at Ewood Park in the FA Cup 3rd Round in 1996.

PLAYED FOR BOTH: This week’s new Town signing Alan Judge played 16 games for Blackburn during his two seperate spells at the club.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

What is this mysterious yellow banana-shaped vehicle seen in Ipswich?

The yellow banana-shaped car spotted in West End Road, Ipswich, close to the Portman Road football ground. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

#includeImage($article, 225)

What is this mysterious yellow banana-shaped vehicle seen in Ipswich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Four Ipswich fans who caused almost £6,000 of damage to Norwich City’s ground banned from football grounds for three years

Four Ipswich Town supporters who admitted causing almost £6,000 worth of damage to Norwich City’s stadium have been banned from all football grounds for three years. Picture: Facebook

Lambert surprises Town fans by paying for their travel to Blackburn

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert signs his open letter to the club's supporters, thanking them for sticking with his team.

Review: What’s new vegan cafe The Greenhouse like?

A wide selection of cakes and bakes available at The Greenhouse Cafe

Road closed after multi vehicle crash near Ipswich double roundabout

The crash happened on the double mini roundabout linking Norwich Road and Chevalier Street Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Shoppers splurge £25m at Sailmakers in December

The Sailmakers centre in Ipswich Picture: ALISTAIR SYME
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists