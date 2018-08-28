Nostalgia

Ipswich Town v Rotherham classic games: Hurst first game, FA Cup win and in the play-offs

Wild celebrations from Ipswich after they put Blackburn out of the FA Cup in 1996 PA Archive/PA Images

We take a look at some of the famous games against today’s opponents Blackburn down the years, from Hurst’s first game to a FA Cup win

Town manager Paul Hurst applauds fans after the Blackburn Rovers 2-2 draw in his first game in charge Town manager Paul Hurst applauds fans after the Blackburn Rovers 2-2 draw in his first game in charge

Tayo Edun celebrates his late goal against Blackburn at Portman Road with teammate Trevoh Chalobah on the opening day of the 2018-19 season Tayo Edun celebrates his late goal against Blackburn at Portman Road with teammate Trevoh Chalobah on the opening day of the 2018-19 season

LAST TIME: Tayo Edun scored a late equaliser as the Blues drew 2-2 with Blackburn at Portman Road in August 2018 in Paul Hurst’s first game in charge in the Championship.

Daryl Murphy blasts home the penalty at Blackburn as Town lost 3-2 at Ewood Park in May 2015 Daryl Murphy blasts home the penalty at Blackburn as Town lost 3-2 at Ewood Park in May 2015

IN THE PLAY-OFFS: Daryl Murphy scored twice as Town were beaten 3-2 at Blackburn in 2015, but results elsewhere saw the Blues finish sixth in the Championship to be in the play-offs and would face East Anglian rivals Norwich City in the semi-finals.

TOWN PROGRESS: John Wark was among the scorers as Town beat Blackburn 2-1 at Ewood Park in the League Cup 2nd Round, 2nd Leg in 1983.

Alan Judge had two spells at Blackburn, where he made his professional debut in August 2008 Alan Judge had two spells at Blackburn, where he made his professional debut in August 2008

FA CUP REPLAY WIN: Paul Mason scored the only goal as the Blues beat Blackburn 1-0 at Ewood Park in the FA Cup 3rd Round in 1996.

PLAYED FOR BOTH: This week’s new Town signing Alan Judge played 16 games for Blackburn during his two seperate spells at the club.