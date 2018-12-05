‘It’s rubbish’ - Ipswich Town respond to reports that owner Marcus Evans has put club up for sale
Ipswich Town have rubbished reports that owner Marcus Evans has put the struggling club up for sale.
According to reports in the national media, Evans is said to be asking £35m for the club – but is not prepared to write-off the debt owed to him, which has now soared to £95.5m.
That would mean any buyer would effectively have to stump up in the region of £135m for the Blues, who currently sit rock bottom of the Championship.
But, when asked about the report tonight, a club spokesman simply said: “It’s rubbish.”
The news comes in the same week that the club revealed their accounts for the financial year ending June 30, 2018.
In what was a continuation of general themes during Evans’ decade-plus ownership, a pre-tax loss of £5.2m was posted and the debt – owed exclusively to 87.5% majority shareholder Evans – increased to £95.5m.
The wage bill rose from rose from £17.8m to £18.5m, while gate receipts fell from £5.1m to £4.7m.
Season ticket sales dropped by almost 2,000 for the second year in a row (12,022 down to 10,144), though there was only a slight drop in average league attendances (16,271 compared to 16,980).
In the summer, when Evans gave his first-ever on camera interview since taking over the Blues almost 11 years ago, the multi-millionaire businessman did say that he would consider offers for the club if he felt it was the right thing to do.
“If I didn’t feel we had a chance then yes, it would be time for me to move on,” he said.
“I have no desire to sell. I think the plan I have in place has a chance for success and I want to be here to carry out that plan. But money is always going to make a difference.
“More money in this league would give us a better chance, particularly if spent wisely.
“Particularly if someone came alone who could do a better job, had the personal and financial credentials to do a better job, I’d always do what was right for the club.
“I’m in the fortunate personal position where I don’t have to recoup the investment that I’ve made in the club.
“So, I suppose yes if the right person came along, offered a better prospect for the club, it would be wrong to for me to stand in their way. I’d have to look at that very seriously.”