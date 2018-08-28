Heavy Showers

Town draw Gillingham trip in FA Youth Cup

PUBLISHED: 14:01 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:01 07 December 2018

Armando Dobra and Thomas Hughes celebrate with goalscorer Kai Brown during Ipswich Town U18's 4-0 FA Youth Cup win on Tuesday. Photo: Ross Halls

Archant

Ipswich Town’s under 18s will travel to Gillingham in the next round of the FA Youth Cup.

The Baby Blues impressively saw off non-league Andover Town in the Third Round at Portman Road on Tuesday night.

Second half goals from Armando Dobra, Kai Brown from the penalty spot, Tommy Hughes and Harley Curtis saw Town to victory, with boss Paul Lambert watching on from the stands for the latter part of the game after facing the club’s shareholders at a heated AGM.

MORE: Baby Blues ease through in FA Youth Cup

And the youngsters’ reward is a trip to the Priestfield Stadium in the Fourth Round, with the tie set to be played by Saturday, January 19.

Gillingham beat Blackburn Rovers 3-2 away in the last round.

Region’s ambulance trust handed £18m to increase capacity

43 minutes ago Geraldine Scott
The ambulance trust will get £18m. Picture: East of England Ambulance Service

A cash injection has been given to the region’s ambulance service as part of £1bn of funding announced by the government.

Join In Santa Paws 2018 -Is your pet the cutest in Ipswich this Christmas?

13:14 Suzanne Day
Will you be dressing up your pet this Christmas? Picture: ABBI LAWRENCE

Whether it’s your puppy dressed in a Santa outfit, or your cat wearing a Christmassy collar, we want to see your pictures.

‘Buy experiences not things’ says Christmas campaign

12:04 Sophie Barnett
Year 3 students from St Pancras Catholic Primary School in Ipswich created a nativity scene from recyclable materials for their green week. Picture: ELLEN SMITH

A huge 83 million square metres of wrapping paper are chucked away every Christmas, along with millions of Christmas cards, Christmas trees, decorations, and tonnes of food – so how can we cut down on waste in Suffolk this Christmas?

Video 1,000 food parcels put together to help families in Ipswich this Christmas - and more will be needed

11:30 Megan Aldous
Volunteers busily packing the boxes Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An Ipswich mum-of-three has revealed that a food bank is her only hope of providing Christmas dinner this year.

Greater Anglia scrap charges to cash found in lost wallets and purses

10:03 Adam Howlett
Florence Lewis had £1.50 taken from her purse by Greater Anglia as a storage fee for her lost property. Picture: LILY MAY FOPPA

Greater Anglia will no longer apply charges to cash found in lost wallets and purses after a teenager’s complaint to the firm sparked national outrage.

Blanket ban on disabled children’s equipment ‘unlawful’ claims charity

09:22 Dominic Moffitt
The Suffolk County Council Building on Russell Road, Ipswich Picture: SU ANDERSON

The denial of some specialist equipment to disabled children by Suffolk County Council (SCC) is unlawful, a charity has claimed.

Video Look: Suffolk’s women Reclaim the Night with march against sexual violence

08:34 Jake Foxford
Over a hundred women took back the streets and marched through the centre of Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich town centre was filled with light and noise as the women of Suffolk marched to tell people they have the right to feel safe on the streets after dark.

Ipswich lights up for Christmas in aid of hospice

08:23 Sophie Barnett
Christmas lights are being displayed across the town to raise money for St Elizabeth Hospice. Picture: JAMES ALEKSIC

A number of houses have already decked their front gardens with thousands of festive lights to raise money for St Elizabeth Hopsice – could you join in on their Christmas trail?

‘People need to know the truth’ – council blasted for ‘inadequate’ home-schooling system

08:06 Amy Gibbons
Some Suffolk children are said to be trapped inside their homes due to a lack of SEN placements Picture: GETTY IMAGES/PIXLAND

Education bosses are admitting some pupils with special needs are forced to stay at home due to a lack of specialist placements.

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

08:06 Amy Gibbons
David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

A man who killed three small children and impaled their bodies on railings more than 40 years ago has been cleared for release from a Suffolk prison – prompting fear in the local community.

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Man disqualified for crash that killed best friend caught driving again

Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich actor moves in to Albert Square

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 06/11/2018 - Programme Name: EastEnders - Portraits 2018 - TX: n/a - Episode: EastEnders - Evie Steele (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Evie Steele (SOPHIA CAPASSO) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron

Shopper fined £100 for leaving her vehicle for 15 minutes while she tried to pay for parking

Alison Harrald was in the car park for 15 minutes trying to pay before moving onto a different car park, but NCP Ltd still sent her a £100 fine for using their car park Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Ipswich hot dog stand thief jailed for eight weeks

Michael Smith has been sentenced to eight weeks behind bars Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Concern grows for missing Ipswich teen

Arminas Nauseda, 15, is missing from his Ipswich home Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
