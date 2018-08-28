Video

Town draw Gillingham trip in FA Youth Cup

Armando Dobra and Thomas Hughes celebrate with goalscorer Kai Brown during Ipswich Town U18's 4-0 FA Youth Cup win on Tuesday. Photo: Ross Halls Archant

Ipswich Town’s under 18s will travel to Gillingham in the next round of the FA Youth Cup.

The Baby Blues impressively saw off non-league Andover Town in the Third Round at Portman Road on Tuesday night.

Second half goals from Armando Dobra, Kai Brown from the penalty spot, Tommy Hughes and Harley Curtis saw Town to victory, with boss Paul Lambert watching on from the stands for the latter part of the game after facing the club’s shareholders at a heated AGM.

And the youngsters’ reward is a trip to the Priestfield Stadium in the Fourth Round, with the tie set to be played by Saturday, January 19.

Gillingham beat Blackburn Rovers 3-2 away in the last round.