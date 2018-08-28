Opinion

‘Goodbye 2018, you’ve given me the worst of my 40 years as an Ipswich supporter’ – fans react to defeat at Middlesbrough

Town fans at The Riverside in Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to this afternoon’s 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough.

The Blues remain seven points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table heading into crunch home matches against Millwall and Rotherham.

Jordan Hugill converted from the spot in the 37th minute after Jordan Spence was adjudged to have fouled the striker.

Boro keeper Darren Randolph had made a fine save from a Trevoh Chalobah header at 0-0 and then pulled off another fine stop to keep out Freddie Sears’ effort with his legs just before half-time.

The home side’s killer second arrived in the 72nd minute when Dean Gerken allowed Marcus Tavernier’s shot to squirm under him at the near post.