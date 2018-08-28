Opinion

‘Serious help needed’ - Town fans react to defeat at QPR

Ipswich Town fans react to today's 3-0 defeat at QPR Archant

Ipswich Town fans have been giving their reactions to today’s 3-0 defeat to QPR at Loftus Road...

Goals from Pawel Wszolek, Joel Lynch and Nahki Wells gave QPR a comfortable 3-0 victory over Town at Loftus Road on Boxing Day as the bottom-of-the-table Blues slipped back to seven points from safety.

MATCH REPORT - QPR 3-0 Ipswich

Up next for the Blues is a difficult trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday.

