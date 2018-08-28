Opinion
‘Serious help needed’ - Town fans react to defeat at QPR
PUBLISHED: 17:50 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:57 26 December 2018
Ipswich Town fans have been giving their reactions to today’s 3-0 defeat to QPR at Loftus Road...
Goals from Pawel Wszolek, Joel Lynch and Nahki Wells gave QPR a comfortable 3-0 victory over Town at Loftus Road on Boxing Day as the bottom-of-the-table Blues slipped back to seven points from safety.
MATCH REPORT - QPR 3-0 Ipswich
Up next for the Blues is a difficult trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday.
