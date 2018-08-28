Opinion

‘When will this nightmare end?’ - Town fans react to FA Cup defeat to Accrington Stanley

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to this afternoon’s 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley in the third round of the FA Cup...

In the first ever competitive meeting between Ipswich and Accrington, it was the home side who are through to the next round with the first half remaining goaless.

Billy Kee’s 76th-minute goal was the difference in a game of low quality at the Wham Stadium, with the Blues pushing for an equalser in the closing stages, but couldn’t find the breakthrough exited the FA Cup at the first hurdle once again.

MATCH REPORT - Accrington Stanley 1-0 Ipswich Town



Ipswich’s winless run in the competition stretches back to 2010, and they return to league action next weekend as they face fellow strugglers Rotherham at Portman Road.



