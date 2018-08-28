Video

‘What a massive chance to win and we’ve blown it’ - Town fans react to Bristol City defeat

Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse react after Town had conceded the third. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ipswich Town fans have been giving their reactions to tonight’s crushing 3-2 defeat against Bristol City.

The Blues, bottom of the Championship table and fighting for their lives, welcomed the Robins to Portman Road for a vital clash under the lights.

But having led 1-0 and 2-1, with a red hot Freddie Sears netting both goals, Town ended up on the losing side again, meaning they are still six points afrift at the bottom of the league and in serious relegation trouble.

Here’s what fans had to say after the game, plus what they are saying about the result and the match on social media.

The Blues travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday for what now looks to be a must-win game.

