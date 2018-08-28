Sunshine and Showers

‘What a massive chance to win and we’ve blown it’ - Town fans react to Bristol City defeat

PUBLISHED: 22:48 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 22:48 28 November 2018

Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse react after Town had conceded the third. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse react after Town had conceded the third. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town fans have been giving their reactions to tonight’s crushing 3-2 defeat against Bristol City.

The Blues, bottom of the Championship table and fighting for their lives, welcomed the Robins to Portman Road for a vital clash under the lights.

But having led 1-0 and 2-1, with a red hot Freddie Sears netting both goals, Town ended up on the losing side again, meaning they are still six points afrift at the bottom of the league and in serious relegation trouble.

Here’s what fans had to say after the game, plus what they are saying about the result and the match on social media.

The Blues travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday for what now looks to be a must-win game.

Man cleared of stabbing youth in Ipswich McDonald’s car park

Yesterday, 17:45 Jane Hunt
Food left after the stabbing at McDonald’s in Ravenswood Avenue Picture: ROSS HALLS

A man who claimed he acted in self-defence when he stabbed a 16-year-old boy in the car park of an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s has been cleared by a jury.

Ed Sheeran attends Portman Road to cheer on Ipswich Town

Yesterday, 22:18 Tom Potter
Ed Sheeran at Portman Road for Ipswich Town's encounter with Bristol City Picture: INSTAGRAM

Ipswich Town’s most famous supporter was in attendance at Portman Road to see his beloved Blues beaten by Bristol City on Wednesday night.

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

Yesterday, 17:08 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill are no longer a part of the First route for 76 and 77 services Picture: ARCHANT

A controversial decision to divert a bus service on one of Ipswich’s key routes has prompted a wave of public anger.

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

Yesterday, 12:18 Megan Aldous
Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

There is a possibility that the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich could close tomorrow due to strong winds, highways officials have said.

How health secretary and Suffolk MP Matt Hancock responded to our questions about failing trust

Yesterday, 16:30 Emily Townsend
Health secretary Matt Hancock arriving in Downing Street. He is being urged to take action after a third CQC report ranked the region's mental health service 'inadequate' Picture: PA / Stefan Rousseau

West Suffolk MP and health secretary Matt Hancock is facing calls to intervene over the future of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT).

Number of pubs in Ipswich has dropped by almost a third - but here’s how those remaining are innovating to draw in new types of punters

Yesterday, 15:48 Jessica Hill
Louise Weeden at the Spread Eagle pub in Ipswich. Picture: Grain Brewery

With nearly a quarter of the UK’s pubs taking their last orders since 2008, the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) says communities suffer as small local pubs are lost.

Video Creator of Percy the Park Keeper visits primary schools

Yesterday, 15:04 Adam Howlett
Nick Butterworth with pupils of Otley Primary. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Children’s author Nick Butterworth - who is best known for his Percy the Park Keeper books - has visited two Suffolk primary schools to spread his love of reading and writing.

Derelict building fire caused by arson, police reveal

Yesterday, 14:52 Megan Aldous
Fire fighters are at the scene Picture: NEIL PERRY

A blaze at a derelict building which caused town centre traffic chaos has been confirmed as an arson.

Stay of execution for grant to Suffolk’s CABx angers Labour leader

Yesterday, 19:30 Paul Geater
Richard Rout has confirmed the stay of execution for CABx funding. Picture: ROSS BENTLEY

Suffolk County Council has confirmed that it is making a u-turn on cutting all funding to Citizens’ Advice Bureaux – for the time being.

Missing person Jack Woods has been found

Yesterday, 14:31 Megan Aldous
Police stock image. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An 18-year-old who was reported missing yesterday has been found.

