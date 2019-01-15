Opinion

‘Certain I wasn’t going to Blackburn... we sign Alan Judge, now I’m going!” – Town fans react to Judge deal

Ipswich Town have signed Alan Judge for a nominal fee from Brentford. Photo: ITFC Archant

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to the news that the club have signed international midfielder Alan Judge from Brentford – and it’s fair to say that they are excited!

The Blues made Judge their sixth January signing last night, as Paul Lambert rebuilds and retools his squad in the fight against seemingly impending relegation.

The experienced midfielder joins the Blues from fellow Championship club Brentford for what’s believed to be a nominal fee.

It’s understood Town beat at least one other divisional rival to his signature, just as they did with the recent loan addition of striker Collin Quaner from Huddersfield.

Judge’s contract is until the end of the campaign, though Town do have the option to extend that by a further year.

A five-cap Republic of Ireland international, the 30-year-old former Blackburn, Plymouth and Notts County player has an equal amount of experience in the Championship (116 games, 25 goals) and League One (123 games, 23 goals) and is looking to get his career back on track.

It was at Portman Road back in April 2016 that a strong Luke Hyam challenge left Judge with a nasty leg break which sidelined him for 18 months. He returned to action in January last year, but has largely been restricted to substitute cameo appearances since then.