Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Opinion

‘Certain I wasn’t going to Blackburn... we sign Alan Judge, now I’m going!” – Town fans react to Judge deal

15 January, 2019 - 11:30
Ipswich Town have signed Alan Judge for a nominal fee from Brentford. Photo: ITFC

Ipswich Town have signed Alan Judge for a nominal fee from Brentford. Photo: ITFC

Archant

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to the news that the club have signed international midfielder Alan Judge from Brentford – and it’s fair to say that they are excited!

The Blues made Judge their sixth January signing last night, as Paul Lambert rebuilds and retools his squad in the fight against seemingly impending relegation.

The experienced midfielder joins the Blues from fellow Championship club Brentford for what’s believed to be a nominal fee.

It’s understood Town beat at least one other divisional rival to his signature, just as they did with the recent loan addition of striker Collin Quaner from Huddersfield.

MORE: ‘An easy decision’ - Judge on Town move

Judge’s contract is until the end of the campaign, though Town do have the option to extend that by a further year.

A five-cap Republic of Ireland international, the 30-year-old former Blackburn, Plymouth and Notts County player has an equal amount of experience in the Championship (116 games, 25 goals) and League One (123 games, 23 goals) and is looking to get his career back on track.

It was at Portman Road back in April 2016 that a strong Luke Hyam challenge left Judge with a nasty leg break which sidelined him for 18 months. He returned to action in January last year, but has largely been restricted to substitute cameo appearances since then.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Man jailed for drunken knife attack on wife

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich primary school bans unhealthy snacks – should others follow?

Morland Primary pupils will no longer be allowed unhealthy snacks Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its key Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Alan Brazil causes stir on social media with comments on Andy Murray’s tearful retirement from tennis

Alan Brazil has caused an uproar on social media for his comments on Andy Murray's tearful retirement annoucement Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: What do proposals to shut M&S in Felixstowe mean for the town?

Marks and Spencer store. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

‘Certain I wasn’t going to Blackburn... we sign Alan Judge, now I’m going!” – Town fans react to Judge deal

Ipswich Town have signed Alan Judge for a nominal fee from Brentford. Photo: ITFC

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its key Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Former police officer to appeal sacking for misusing computer system

Suffolk Constabulary headquarters in Martlesham Heath Picture: SU ANDERSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists