Snow

Snow

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Opinion

‘If you really want to build a relationship between Marcus and fans, get a live Q&A’ – Town fans react to Evans interview

23 January, 2019 - 15:12
Fans have been reacting to Town owner Marcus Evans' interview with the club

Fans have been reacting to Town owner Marcus Evans' interview with the club

Archant

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to owner Marcus Evans’ latest interview on social media.

The Town supremo gave a wide-ranging interview to the club’s website, released earlier today, in which he stressed that the Blues are not up for sale and he does not want to sell.

MORE: Read the full transcript of Evans interview

He also discussed what’s gone wrong at the rock-bottom Blues, and how he plans to put things right going forwards.

Town are seven points from safety with just 18 games left to save themselves – a feat which woould be the greatest escape from relegation in Championship history.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

The former NAMCO building is going to be demolished along with the Morrisons petrol station kiosk and the site will be used for a new petrol station and 25 new car parking spaces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

A paramedic arrived on the Cornhill to aid the man Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

The former NAMCO building is going to be demolished along with the Morrisons petrol station kiosk and the site will be used for a new petrol station and 25 new car parking spaces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

A paramedic arrived on the Cornhill to aid the man Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

UK’s biggest inflatable obstacle course coming to Ipswich

Inflatable 5k Credit: UK Running Events

What does Ipswich’s #10YearChallenge look like?

The new look Ipswich Cornhill has made huge changes to the look of the town centre. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

‘If you really want to build a relationship between Marcus and fans, get a live Q&A’ – Town fans react to Evans interview

Fans have been reacting to Town owner Marcus Evans' interview with the club

Fire engines called to Buttermarket in Ipswich

The two engines parked in Buttermarket in Ipswich town centre. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Oliver on song with top youth orchestra

Oliver Pigram, aged 18, from Nayland, who has been selected for the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists