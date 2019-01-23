Opinion
‘If you really want to build a relationship between Marcus and fans, get a live Q&A’ – Town fans react to Evans interview
23 January, 2019 - 15:12
Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to owner Marcus Evans’ latest interview on social media.
The Town supremo gave a wide-ranging interview to the club’s website, released earlier today, in which he stressed that the Blues are not up for sale and he does not want to sell.
He also discussed what’s gone wrong at the rock-bottom Blues, and how he plans to put things right going forwards.
Town are seven points from safety with just 18 games left to save themselves – a feat which woould be the greatest escape from relegation in Championship history.