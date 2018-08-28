Sunshine and Showers

‘A huge win for Town but my god didn’t we make that hard for ourselves’ - Town fans react to home win against Rotherham

PUBLISHED: 18:39 12 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:47 12 January 2019

Town fans react to win over Rotherham Picture: CHLOE WESTERN

Town fans react to win over Rotherham Picture: CHLOE WESTERN

Archant

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to this afternoon’s 1-0 home win against Rotherham United

Town secured a vital three points as new-look Ipswich Town closed the gap to safety to seven points after grinding out just their third win of the season at home to Rotherham.

Will Keane’s 31st minute goal was the difference as the loanee from Hull City struck his first goal for Blues as he stabbed the ball home from close range.

The visitors dominated the second period and Town were forced to defend resolutely throughout to claim the three points at Portman Road. Match report - Ipswich Town 1-0 Rotherham United

Despite the win, Ipswich remain at the foot of the Championship, But a win’s a win and the three points has cut the gap to the Millers, who sit fourth from bottom, to seven points.

