Opinion

‘Didn’t expect anything else’ - Town fans react to defeat at Villa

Ipswich keeper Bartosz Bialkowski is sent the wrong way by Tammy Abraham from the penalty spot as Villa take a 2-0 lead Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to this afternoon’s 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Championship top goalscorer Tammy Abraham scored twice for Aston Villa as Town boss Paul Lambert suffered an unhappy return to Villa Park.

Abraham put the home side in front early on with a close-ranged finish, before he grabbed his second from the penalty spot.

Freddie Sears netted his sixth of the season with a stunning goal to halve the deficit on the 76th minute, but no equaliser came, as the Blues fell to defeat on the road once again,

Freddie Sears celebrates his second half strike at Villa Park Picture Pagepix Freddie Sears celebrates his second half strike at Villa Park Picture Pagepix

Match report - Aston Villa 2-1 Ipswich Town

The gap to safety remains at seven points as the Blues host Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road next weekend.

For all the latest Ipswich Town news, views, videos and much more!

Follow us on TWITTER

Like us on FACEBOOK