‘Didn’t expect anything else’ - Town fans react to defeat at Villa

PUBLISHED: 17:49 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:05 26 January 2019

Ipswich keeper Bartosz Bialkowski is sent the wrong way by Tammy Abraham from the penalty spot as Villa take a 2-0 lead Picture Pagepix

Ipswich keeper Bartosz Bialkowski is sent the wrong way by Tammy Abraham from the penalty spot as Villa take a 2-0 lead Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town fans have been reacting to this afternoon’s 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa

Championship top goalscorer Tammy Abraham scored twice for Aston Villa as Town boss Paul Lambert suffered an unhappy return to Villa Park.

Abraham put the home side in front early on with a close-ranged finish, before he grabbed his second from the penalty spot.

Freddie Sears netted his sixth of the season with a stunning goal to halve the deficit on the 76th minute, but no equaliser came, as the Blues fell to defeat on the road once again,

Freddie Sears celebrates his second half strike at Villa Park Picture PagepixFreddie Sears celebrates his second half strike at Villa Park Picture Pagepix

Match report - Aston Villa 2-1 Ipswich Town

The gap to safety remains at seven points as the Blues host Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road next weekend.

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

