‘Of course they can get out of it’ – Blues still have ‘a fighting chance’ says former striker Alan Lee

Alan Lee says Town still have a fighting chance of survival

Alan Lee says Ipswich Town still have ‘a fighting chance’ of keeping themselves in the Championship.

The Blues are bottom of the league – and have been for more than three months. They have 18 games left to save themselves.

It looks a tall order for Paul Lambert’s Blues to survive, the team having won just three league games all season so far.

But Lee, who played more than 100 Championship games for Town, says Ipswich are still in with ‘a fighting chance’, especially while the deficit remains at seven points.

Ben Chenery and Alan Lee

“It’s important to keep that deficit to not much more than seven points,” he said. “To have to make up 10 or 11 points is a really big ask.

“Of course they can get out of it. While the last time I was at the training ground was before Christmas, everything I’m hearing from friends up there now is that they really like Paul Lambert. He has energised them.

“What’s coming up is a battle. I’ve been in this position. That team spirit, that bond, is crucial. There’s going to be highs and lows, players injured really tough times coming up.

“They have the core now. I don’t think that would have happened under Paul Hurst.”

Rotherham, Reading, Bolton and Ipswich occupy the bottom four, Town seven points adrift from fourth-bottom Rotherham. But Lee says Town fans should rule nothing out just yet.

Jack Lankester scores for Town. He had a spell with Bury Town before breaking into the Blues first team.

“I think Town have the ingredients to go on a little run,” he said. “I think they have made some good signings, James Collins in particular. I think there will be someone who escapes from that group at the bottom.

“If they can put a little run together over the next couple of months, it’s onwards and upwards. But it won’t be easy.”

Lee was speaking alongside Bury Town manager Ben Chenery on our Non-League Podcast – Lee now enjoying a role at Ram Meadow, as well as working at Culford School.

Alan Lee scores for Town at Carrow Road, Norwich.

Last season, Bostik North Bury took Town youngsters Jack Lankester and Brett McGavin on loan for a spell, one that did both players good, Lankester going back to Portman Road and forcing himself into the first team.

Chenery was impressed with both players: “Some non-league footballers can take it as a negative to go from the pro game on loan to a non-league club,” he said.

“It’s a big test. Some think is going to be easier than it is.

“Credit to Jack. I remember his first game and the first 45 minutes the ball was crashing about at Ram Meadow. He got hit a few times in the tackle, but he adapted.

“In the second half you saw a different Jack Lankester. His attitude, Brett’s too, was first class. They were humble and a credit to Ipswich Town and as a club.”