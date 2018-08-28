Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Lambert keen to sign ex-Norwich man Pilkington

Anthony Pilkington played under Paul Lambert at Norwich. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to be reunited with his former Norwich City winger Anthony Pilkington at Portman Road, according to the Daily Mirror.

Lambert has previously signed Pilkington for Norwich. Picture: ARCHANT Lambert has previously signed Pilkington for Norwich. Picture: ARCHANT

Pilkington, 30, was a bit part player when Cardiff secured promotion to the Premier League and is yet to make an appearance for Neil Warnock’s men this season.

Lambert paid Huddersfield £2m to sign Pilkington in 2011 following the Canaries’ promotion to the Premier League. The Blackburn-born player was a regular in the top-flight for three seasons before moving to Cardiff for £1m in 2014.

Pilkington made more than 100 appearances for the Bluebirds in the Championship and, for a spell, was used as a makeshift striker.

Lambert and Pilkington at the latter's Norwich unveiling; Photo: Bill Smith Lambert and Pilkington at the latter's Norwich unveiling; Photo: Bill Smith

Any potential Ipswich move would either be a loan switch, or would see the Blues take over the winger’s contract, which runs until the end of the season, as they did when bringing in Mustapha Carayol from Nottingham Forest a year ago.

Ipswich boss Lambert has made it clear he wants to add a string of players to his squad, with Championship experience and physical strength desirible attributes.

A loan move for Hull City striker Will Keane is in its advanced stages, and could be completed as soon as today, while Lambert is hoping for next week to be ‘busy’.

“There are loads of names out there at this minute in time,” he said yesterday. “Hopefully next week, if things go right, we’ll be able to get a few in.

“I know the way it works the transfer window, I’m not silly, I know the way it functions. It’s only when somebody comes in the door that I start to believe it.

“I don’t get caught up with the hysteria of names being mentioned left, right and centre.”

