Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues keen on Huddersfield striker Quaner

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Huddersfield Town striker Collin Quaner. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are hoping to sign Huddersfield Town striker Collin Quaner on loan, reports the Sunday Mirror.

Collin Quaner has made 30 starts and 25 substitute appearances for Huddersfield. Photo: PA Collin Quaner has made 30 starts and 25 substitute appearances for Huddersfield. Photo: PA

The 6ft 3in front man joined the Terriers midway through their Championship promotion campaign of 2016/17 from German second-tier club Union Berlin.

He made 13 starts and 13 substitute appearances in the Premier League for David Wagner’s men last season, but has been restricted to just two appearances off the bench in 2018/19.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands that the 27-year-old, who is contracted at Kirklees Stadium until 2020, is a player on Paul Lambert’s wish list.

The Blues boss has said he wants to strengthen all areas of his struggling squad this month and did not mince his words following yesterday’s 1-0 FA Cup defeat at League One side Accrington Stanley.

Lambert has so far signed left-back Callum Elder and striker Will Keane on loan from Leicester and Hull respectively.

That takes his number of loan players up to four, along with Matthew Pennington and Trevoh Chalobah, with Championship clubs allowed to name a maximum of five in any matchday squad.

Collin Quaner helped Huddersfield to promotion after a January move from Union Berlin. Photo: PA Collin Quaner helped Huddersfield to promotion after a January move from Union Berlin. Photo: PA

Town are also understood to be in talks with Cardiff City winger Anthony Pilkington about a loan switch.

The Sunday Mirror also reports that Town are keeping tabs on Boreham Wood goalkeeper Ryan Huddart. The 21-year-old joined the Natioanl league side after being released by Arsenal back in the summer.

The Blues are 10 points adrift of safety at the bottom of the Championship table heading into next Saturday’s home game with Rotherham.