Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Poll

Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues keen on Huddersfield striker Quaner

PUBLISHED: 11:38 06 January 2019

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Huddersfield Town striker Collin Quaner. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Huddersfield Town striker Collin Quaner. Photo: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are hoping to sign Huddersfield Town striker Collin Quaner on loan, reports the Sunday Mirror.

Collin Quaner has made 30 starts and 25 substitute appearances for Huddersfield. Photo: PACollin Quaner has made 30 starts and 25 substitute appearances for Huddersfield. Photo: PA

The 6ft 3in front man joined the Terriers midway through their Championship promotion campaign of 2016/17 from German second-tier club Union Berlin.

He made 13 starts and 13 substitute appearances in the Premier League for David Wagner’s men last season, but has been restricted to just two appearances off the bench in 2018/19.

MORE: Northstander: Our problems go beyond the capabilities of any manager. What a shambles!

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands that the 27-year-old, who is contracted at Kirklees Stadium until 2020, is a player on Paul Lambert’s wish list.

The Blues boss has said he wants to strengthen all areas of his struggling squad this month and did not mince his words following yesterday’s 1-0 FA Cup defeat at League One side Accrington Stanley.

MORE: ‘This club needs rebuilding... without doubt some will go’ – Lambert on FA Cup loss at Accrington Stanley

Lambert has so far signed left-back Callum Elder and striker Will Keane on loan from Leicester and Hull respectively.

That takes his number of loan players up to four, along with Matthew Pennington and Trevoh Chalobah, with Championship clubs allowed to name a maximum of five in any matchday squad.

Collin Quaner helped Huddersfield to promotion after a January move from Union Berlin. Photo: PACollin Quaner helped Huddersfield to promotion after a January move from Union Berlin. Photo: PA

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup

Town are also understood to be in talks with Cardiff City winger Anthony Pilkington about a loan switch.

The Sunday Mirror also reports that Town are keeping tabs on Boreham Wood goalkeeper Ryan Huddart. The 21-year-old joined the Natioanl league side after being released by Arsenal back in the summer.

The Blues are 10 points adrift of safety at the bottom of the Championship table heading into next Saturday’s home game with Rotherham.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

BMW car stopped for having seven people on the back seat

The BMW which was stopped in Ipswich after it was found to have seven people sitting in the back seat. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Bursar of Ipswich School, Nicholas Weaver, Headmaster at Ipswich School and Ewan Dodds from Whybrow at Anglesea Heights Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Top anti-gangs worker accuses Met police of defamation and says officers ‘blacklisted’ him after wrongful raid

Gwenton Sloley.

Dead body found on Stamford Hill building site

Emergency services at the scene in Filey Avenue at the junction with Upper Clapton Road. Picture: @999London

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after car hits police officer while being driven wrong way down Stoke Newington street

A police officer was injured after a car drove the wrong way down Stoke Newington High Street. Picture: @automaticdog

New Year’s Eve shooting: Woman in 20s shot in leg at Dalston nightclub

Police at the scene in Kingsland Road. Picture: @MPSHackney

‘Obviously not a Banksy!’: Hackney Police slate ‘imbecile’ who defaced marked car just before busy New Year’s Eve shift

The police car was defaced while cops were dealing with an incident. Picture: MPS Hackney

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues keen on Huddersfield striker Quaner

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Huddersfield Town striker Collin Quaner. Photo: PA

Find out how you can represent Suffolk in the Love Island villa

Love Island applications are now open Picture: ITV/ Joel Anderson

Blake strikes once more as Leiston gain deserved point at high-flying Lynn

Matt Blake, on the scoresheet at King's Lynn for Leiston. Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Northstander: Our problems go beyond the capabilities of any manager. What a shambles!

Freddie Sears covers his face after missing another second half chance at Accrington Stanley Picture Pagepix

Stinger strip used to stop car after pursuit around Ipswich

The car was recovered by Police after the incident. Picture: NSRAPT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists