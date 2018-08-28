Rain

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Forest midfielder Bridcutt a ‘top target’

PUBLISHED: 14:20 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:24 23 December 2018

Ipswich Town have been linked with Nottingham Forest midfielder Liam Bridcutt. Photo: PA

Ipswich Town have been linked with Nottingham Forest midfielder Liam Bridcutt. Photo: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Nottingham Forest midfielder Liam Bridcutt is a ‘top target’ for Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert in the January transfer window, according to website Football Insider.

The former Brighton, Sunderland and Leeds man is currently down the pecking order under manager Aitor Karanka at The City Ground having made just one late substitute’s appearance in the Championship this season as well as three starts in the Carabao Cup.

MORE: Who might Town turn to in January? – Part one: Midfielders with Championship experience

Lambert has repeatedly said he wants to add some experience to his rock-bottom squad as soon as possible, particularly in midfield, with such deals almost certainly set to be loans.

MORE: Who might Town turn to in January? – Part two: Strikers to cure Lambert’s lack of goals

Twice-capped by Scotland, Bridcutt, 29, has made 174 appearances in the second-tier and twice been transferred for seven-figure fees.

Meanwhile, Town have also been linked to Jamaican free agent winger Simon Dawkins, who left MLS side the San Jose Earthquakes in February.

According to The Sun, Lambert could snap up the 31-year-old former Tottenham youngster who spent spells on loan with Leyton Orient, Aston Villa and Derby.

