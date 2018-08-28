Nostalgia

Ipswich Town’s 12 Greats of Christmas: 9 - Allan Hunter

It’s day four of our 12 Greats of Christmas, a rundown of the 12 greatest Town players who’ve ever laced on boots for the Blues, culminating on the big day itself with the Blues’ best-ever player.

Allan Hunter spent 11 years at Portman Road Allan Hunter spent 11 years at Portman Road

The countdown contines at number nine which features Allan Hunter who has often been regarded by many as one of Bobby Robson’s best-ever signings for Ipswich Town.

Hunter was part of Bobby Robson’s team that won the FA Cup in 1978, and his formidable defensive partnership with Kevin Beattie was nicknamed ‘Bacon and Eggs’ by Robson.

In all, he played 355 games for Ipswich and scored 10 goals during his 11-year spell at Portman Road.

