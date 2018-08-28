Nostalgia

Ipswich Town’s 12 Greats of Christmas: Number 5 - Arnold Muhren

We’re counting down the 12 greatest players in Ipswich Town history in the run-up to Christmas – and today features another legendary Dutch midfielder.

Muhren watched the ball flying over his head endlessly on his Town debut. The team soon adapted to the Dutchman’s style and performances were transformed.

Arnold Muhren joined Town from FC Twente to become the club’s first overseas signing in August 1978 Arnold Muhren joined Town from FC Twente to become the club’s first overseas signing in August 1978

When he was joined by fellow Dutchman Frans Thijssen in Town’s midfield. the pair contributed massively to the team’s 1980-81 season, when they won the UEFA Cup.

Muhren’s magic left foot was still in fine fettle in 1988, creating Marco van Basten’s famous volleyed goal in the European Championships.