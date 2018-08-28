Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Nostalgia

Ipswich Town’s 12 Greats of Christmas: Number 5 - Arnold Muhren

PUBLISHED: 05:00 21 December 2018

We're counting down the 12 greatest Ipswich Town players ever in the run-up to Christmas Day

We're counting down the 12 greatest Ipswich Town players ever in the run-up to Christmas Day

Archant

We’re counting down the 12 greatest players in Ipswich Town history in the run-up to Christmas – and today features another legendary Dutch midfielder.

Muhren watched the ball flying over his head endlessly on his Town debut. The team soon adapted to the Dutchman’s style and performances were transformed.

Arnold Muhren joined Town from FC Twente to become the club’s first overseas signing in August 1978Arnold Muhren joined Town from FC Twente to become the club’s first overseas signing in August 1978

MORE: Town’s ten greatest-ever players

When he was joined by fellow Dutchman Frans Thijssen in Town’s midfield. the pair contributed massively to the team’s 1980-81 season, when they won the UEFA Cup.

MORE: Town’s best-ever - 20 to 11

Muhren’s magic left foot was still in fine fettle in 1988, creating Marco van Basten’s famous volleyed goal in the European Championships.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

Police have shut London Road after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Updated: Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Four teens arrested in connection with fatal Ipswich stabbing

A policewoman guarding the scene in Kenyon Street, Ipswich in the wake of the stabbing Picture: ARCHANT

Does Ipswich have too many shops? High street report claim rejected

Terry Baxter welcomed Sir John Timpson's report. Picture; NICOLE DRURY/IBC

Ipswich stabbing victim died of ‘single wound to abdomen’

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Judge disturbed by teen’s compulsion to carry as 18-year-old jailed after McDonald’s knifing

Rishawn Mohammed was sentenced to 21 months in a young offender institution Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Santa’s love is all around this week as he sets up his grotto across Suffolk

Girl making Christmas crafts at Ickworth House Photo: Jim Woolf
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists