Ipswich Town’s 12 Greats of Christmas: Number 7 – Frans Thijssen

19 December, 2018 - 05:00
We're counting down the 12 greatest Ipswich Town players ever in the run-up to Christmas Day

Archant

We’re counting down the 12 greatest players in Ipswich Town history in the run-up to Christmas – and today features a legendary Dutch midfielder.

When Frans Thijssen joined Dutch colleague Arnold Muhren in Town’s midfield, the team was complete.

Frans Thijssen is an Ipswich Town legendFrans Thijssen is an Ipswich Town legend

The pair were the best midfield partnership in England, and contributed massively to the team’s 1980-81 season, when they won the UEFA Cup and fell agonisingly short in both the First Division and the FA Cup.

Thijssen won the Footballer of the Year title.

