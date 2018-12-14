Nostalgia

Ipswich Town’s 12 Greats of Christmas: 12 - John Elsworthy

We'll be counting down the 12 greatest Ipswich Town players ever in the run-up to Christmas Day Archant

Today we start a special countdown to Christmas, Ipswich Town style, with the 12 Greats of Christmas - a rundown of the 12 greatest Town players who’ve ever laced on boots, culminating on the big day itself with the Blues’ best-ever.

We start with the man known simply as ‘Big John’, Welshman John Elsworthy.

He was at Ipswich Town for the best part of 20 years, and was one of the players who won titles in the third, second and first divisions with the same club relatively short space of time.

Big John Elsworthy first played for Town way back in 1949

Overall, he made played 435 games for the club, scoring 53 goals, and was inducted into the Ipswich Town Hall of Fame in 2008.

Extraordinarily, he never played for Wales.

