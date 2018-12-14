Ipswich Town’s 12 Greats of Christmas: 12 - John Elsworthy
Today we start a special countdown to Christmas, Ipswich Town style, with the 12 Greats of Christmas - a rundown of the 12 greatest Town players who’ve ever laced on boots, culminating on the big day itself with the Blues’ best-ever.
We start with the man known simply as ‘Big John’, Welshman John Elsworthy.
He was at Ipswich Town for the best part of 20 years, and was one of the players who won titles in the third, second and first divisions with the same club relatively short space of time.
Overall, he made played 435 games for the club, scoring 53 goals, and was inducted into the Ipswich Town Hall of Fame in 2008.
Extraordinarily, he never played for Wales.
