Ipswich Town’s 12 Greats of Christmas: Number 6 - Paul Mariner
PUBLISHED: 10:34 20 December 2018
Each day in the run-up to Christmas, we’re counting down Ipswich Town’s greatest-ever players, culminating in the Blues’ best-ever player, who will be featured on Christmas Day.
Today we’re at number six of Town’s 12 Greats of Christmas, Town won a three-way fight with West Brom and West Ham to sign Mariner from Plymouth – and what a capture!
Mariner marked his home debut with a glorious solo goal against West Brom, ironically, and his Town career just soared, including the FA Cup win and the UEFA Cup triumph.
In all, he scored 139 goals in 339 games for Ipswich and also played more than 30 times for England, with a good goalscoring record.