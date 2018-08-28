Sunshine and Showers

Ipswich Town’s 12 Greats of Christmas: Number 6 - Paul Mariner

PUBLISHED: 10:34 20 December 2018

We're counting down the 12 greatest Ipswich Town players ever in the run-up to Christmas Day

Archant

Each day in the run-up to Christmas, we’re counting down Ipswich Town’s greatest-ever players, culminating in the Blues’ best-ever player, who will be featured on Christmas Day.

Today we’re at number six of Town’s 12 Greats of Christmas, Town won a three-way fight with West Brom and West Ham to sign Mariner from Plymouth – and what a capture!

Paul Mariner scored over 100 goals during hisPaul Mariner scored over 100 goals during his

Mariner marked his home debut with a glorious solo goal against West Brom, ironically, and his Town career just soared, including the FA Cup win and the UEFA Cup triumph.

In all, he scored 139 goals in 339 games for Ipswich and also played more than 30 times for England, with a good goalscoring record.

