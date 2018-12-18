Ipswich Town’s 12 Greats of Christmas: Number 8 – Ted Phillips
We’ve reached number eight in our Christmas countdown of Ipswich Town’s greatest-ever players, and today features the man reputed to have the hardest shot in football in his prime.
Ted Phillips, known as ‘Jungle Boy’, wrote his name into Blues’ folklore after signing for the club from Leiston in 1953.
A good old Suffolk boy,Ted formed a fearsome goalscoring partnership with Ray Crawford.
Phillips allegedly had the hardest shot in football in the early 1960s.
The duo’s goals fired Town into the First Division in 1961, and the following year their firepower - combined with Alf Ramsey’s tactical mastery - played a huge part in shocking the whole of football by winning the First Division championship.
In total, Phillips scored 181 goals in 295 games between 1953 to 1964 making him the third highest scorer in the club’s history.