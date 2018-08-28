Ipswich Town’s 12 Greats of Christmas: Number 10 - Terry Butcher
PUBLISHED: 05:00 16 December 2018
Archant
Each day in the run-up to Christmas, we’re counting down Ipswich Town’s greatest-ever players, culminating in the Blues’ best-ever player, who will be featured on Christmas Day,
Today we’re at number 10 of Town’s 12 Greats of Christmas, and this man’s most famous photo is of him with his white England shirt drenched in blood. He also shed blood for Town.
Butcher was part of Robson’s team that won the UEFA Cup in 1981, and was a mainstay in the defence at Town as the Blues came close to winning the First Division title on a number of occasions, while he also won 77 caps for England – and was England captain.
In all, he played 351 games for Ipswich and scored 21 goals during his eight year spell at Portman Road.