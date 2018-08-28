Nostalgia

Ipswich Town’s 12 Greats of Christmas: Number 10 - Terry Butcher

We'll be counting down the 12 greatest Ipswich Town players ever in the run-up to Christmas Day Archant

Each day in the run-up to Christmas, we’re counting down Ipswich Town’s greatest-ever players, culminating in the Blues’ best-ever player, who will be featured on Christmas Day,

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Today we’re at number 10 of Town’s 12 Greats of Christmas, and this man’s most famous photo is of him with his white England shirt drenched in blood. He also shed blood for Town.

MORE: Town’s ten greatest-ever players

Terry Butcher was a mainstay in the Town defence over eight season Terry Butcher was a mainstay in the Town defence over eight season

Butcher was part of Robson’s team that won the UEFA Cup in 1981, and was a mainstay in the defence at Town as the Blues came close to winning the First Division title on a number of occasions, while he also won 77 caps for England – and was England captain.

MORE: Town’s best-ever - 20 to 11

In all, he played 351 games for Ipswich and scored 21 goals during his eight year spell at Portman Road.