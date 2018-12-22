Nostalgia

Ipswich Town’s 12 Greats of Christmas: Number 4 - Ray Crawford

Every day in the run up to Christmas we’ve been counting down Ipswich Town’s all-time greatest players – and today brings us to the club’s best-ever goalscorer.

Portsmouth’s loss was Town’s gain when the young Ray Crawford arrived at Portman Road.

Ray Crawford scoring against Chelsea in 1961. He's the all-time leading Town goalscorer. Picture: ARCHANT Ray Crawford scoring against Chelsea in 1961. He's the all-time leading Town goalscorer. Picture: ARCHANT

He joined up with Ted Phillips to terrorise defences, initially in the Second Division, and then in the top-flight, where astonishingly the team grabbed the title in their debut season.

After spells at Wolves and West Brom, Crawford came back to Ipswich to help the team regain its place in the First Division. At the end of his career, Crawford famously scored twice as Colchester knocked mighty Leeds out of the FA Cup.

In total, Crawford played 353 times for Town, scoring an incredible 227 goals.