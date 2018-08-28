Nostalgia

Town nostalgia: Blues’ history in the FA Cup Third Round

Owen Garvan congratulated by Damien Delaney after scoring the winner in the Blues' last FA Cup win against Blackpool in 2010 Phill Heywood

As Ipswich Town travel to Accrington Stanley today to try again to win an FA Cup Third Round tie, we take a look back at some famous wins for the Blues.....

Jack Colback celebrates with team mates after scoring in Town's last FA Cup win against Blackpool in 2010 Jack Colback celebrates with team mates after scoring in Town's last FA Cup win against Blackpool in 2010

Last win: Ipswich progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over nine-man Blackpool at Bloomfield Road in 2010 – incredibly, that is the last time the Blues won a third round tie.

Matt Richards scored as the Blues beat Chester 1-0 in the third round replay at Portman Road in 2007 Matt Richards scored as the Blues beat Chester 1-0 in the third round replay at Portman Road in 2007

Road to Wembley: Paul Mariner scored twice as Town beat Cardiff City 2-0 at Ninian Park in 1978 – of course the Blues went all the way that year and won 1-0 at Wembley against Arsenal.

Beattie brace: Town beat Sheffield United 3-2 at Portman Road in 1974, thanks to a brace from Kevin Beattie as the Blues reached the fifth round of the competiton that year, before losing 2-0 at Liverpool.

Mick Lambert scoring one of his three goals as Halifax Town were no match for Ipswich in a 3-1 Town win in the third round of the FA Cup in 1976 Mick Lambert scoring one of his three goals as Halifax Town were no match for Ipswich in a 3-1 Town win in the third round of the FA Cup in 1976

Hat-tricks: Eric Gates scored a treble as Town won 3-2 at Cardiff City in 1984, while Mick Lambert scored a hat-trick as the Blues beat Halifax Town in 1976.

Kevin Beattie scored twice as the Blues beat Sheffield United 3-2 in the third round of the FA Cup in 1974 Kevin Beattie scored twice as the Blues beat Sheffield United 3-2 in the third round of the FA Cup in 1974

Replay win: Town were held to a 0-0 draw with Chester in 2007, but the Blues were able to progress in the replay with a 1-0 win at Portman Road, thanks to an 84th minute goal from Matt Richards.