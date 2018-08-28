Town nostalgia: Blues’ history in the FA Cup Third Round
PUBLISHED: 05:00 05 January 2019
Phill Heywood
As Ipswich Town travel to Accrington Stanley today to try again to win an FA Cup Third Round tie, we take a look back at some famous wins for the Blues.....
Last win: Ipswich progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over nine-man Blackpool at Bloomfield Road in 2010 – incredibly, that is the last time the Blues won a third round tie.
Road to Wembley: Paul Mariner scored twice as Town beat Cardiff City 2-0 at Ninian Park in 1978 – of course the Blues went all the way that year and won 1-0 at Wembley against Arsenal.
Beattie brace: Town beat Sheffield United 3-2 at Portman Road in 1974, thanks to a brace from Kevin Beattie as the Blues reached the fifth round of the competiton that year, before losing 2-0 at Liverpool.
Hat-tricks: Eric Gates scored a treble as Town won 3-2 at Cardiff City in 1984, while Mick Lambert scored a hat-trick as the Blues beat Halifax Town in 1976.
Replay win: Town were held to a 0-0 draw with Chester in 2007, but the Blues were able to progress in the replay with a 1-0 win at Portman Road, thanks to an 84th minute goal from Matt Richards.