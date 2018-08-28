Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer
Nostalgia

Town nostalgia: Blues’ history in the FA Cup Third Round

PUBLISHED: 05:00 05 January 2019

Owen Garvan congratulated by Damien Delaney after scoring the winner in the Blues' last FA Cup win against Blackpool in 2010

Owen Garvan congratulated by Damien Delaney after scoring the winner in the Blues' last FA Cup win against Blackpool in 2010

Phill Heywood

As Ipswich Town travel to Accrington Stanley today to try again to win an FA Cup Third Round tie, we take a look back at some famous wins for the Blues.....

Jack Colback celebrates with team mates after scoring in Town's last FA Cup win against Blackpool in 2010Jack Colback celebrates with team mates after scoring in Town's last FA Cup win against Blackpool in 2010

Last win: Ipswich progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over nine-man Blackpool at Bloomfield Road in 2010 – incredibly, that is the last time the Blues won a third round tie.

Matt Richards scored as the Blues beat Chester 1-0 in the third round replay at Portman Road in 2007Matt Richards scored as the Blues beat Chester 1-0 in the third round replay at Portman Road in 2007

Road to Wembley: Paul Mariner scored twice as Town beat Cardiff City 2-0 at Ninian Park in 1978 – of course the Blues went all the way that year and won 1-0 at Wembley against Arsenal.

Beattie brace: Town beat Sheffield United 3-2 at Portman Road in 1974, thanks to a brace from Kevin Beattie as the Blues reached the fifth round of the competiton that year, before losing 2-0 at Liverpool.

Mick Lambert scoring one of his three goals as Halifax Town were no match for Ipswich in a 3-1 Town win in the third round of the FA Cup in 1976Mick Lambert scoring one of his three goals as Halifax Town were no match for Ipswich in a 3-1 Town win in the third round of the FA Cup in 1976

Hat-tricks: Eric Gates scored a treble as Town won 3-2 at Cardiff City in 1984, while Mick Lambert scored a hat-trick as the Blues beat Halifax Town in 1976.

Kevin Beattie scored twice as the Blues beat Sheffield United 3-2 in the third round of the FA Cup in 1974Kevin Beattie scored twice as the Blues beat Sheffield United 3-2 in the third round of the FA Cup in 1974

Replay win: Town were held to a 0-0 draw with Chester in 2007, but the Blues were able to progress in the replay with a 1-0 win at Portman Road, thanks to an 84th minute goal from Matt Richards.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Bursar of Ipswich School, Nicholas Weaver, Headmaster at Ipswich School and Ewan Dodds from Whybrow at Anglesea Heights Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich’s top nine restaurants voted by the public

Authentic Japanese restaurant Takayama on Fore Street in Ipswich is in the top spot. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

CCTV appeal following criminal damage in Stevenage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police appeal after man robbed in Hitchin

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stevenage dog lovers’ search to reunite missing Ernie with his family

#includeImage($article, 225)

Have you seen missing 76-year-old from Stevenage?

#includeImage($article, 225)

CCTV: Offenders ‘run across car roofs’ in Letchworth Honda forecourt

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Town nostalgia: Blues’ history in the FA Cup Third Round

Owen Garvan congratulated by Damien Delaney after scoring the winner in the Blues' last FA Cup win against Blackpool in 2010

Fly tipping, a missing dog, and a vegan sausage roll among our most read stories

Catch up with five of our most read stories. Picture: EMMA BRENNAN

Likelihood of Ipswich Orwell Bridge measures revealed

An aerodynamic study of the Orwell Bridge is taking place Picture: ARCHANT

The new ‘virtual universe’ in Suffolk that’s on the frontline in Britain’s war against cybercrime

Ben Azvine, head of security futures practice

High street gloom: Sales down in December

Despite some retailers reporting a late spike in festive sales overall results were down Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists