Roberts leaves Town for Lincoln loan

Jordan Roberts, right, has joined Lincoln City on loan from Ipswich Town.

Ipswich Town forward Jordan Roberts has joined Lincoln City on loan.

The 25-year-old, who can play as a striker or a winger, was signed in the summer by former boss Paul Hurst but has failed to make an impact at Portman Road.

He’s made 12 appearances for the Blues so far, but has yet to find the net.

He’ll stay with the Imps for the rest of the season, where he’ll be reunited with fellow Town loanee Danny Rowe.

Rowe, in his second loan spell at Lincoln, scored both goals in his first game back for his new side as they beat Yeovil 2-0 last night.

Town boss Paul Lambert said last week that several players may go out on loan as he brings in new signings – six so far in January – to bolster the club’s fight against relegation.

The Blues are bottom of the Championship with 18 games left to play, seven points from safety. They travel to Aston Villa on Saturday.