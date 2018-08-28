Town scouting French leagues ahead of January transfer window

Paul Lambert is keen to strengthen his relegation-battling squad as soon as possible when the January transfer window opens. Photo: Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is leaving no stone unturned in his search for January reinforcements.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Lambert has hinted he will try and recruit players he has worked with before - and that coud include Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam. Photo: PA Paul Lambert has hinted he will try and recruit players he has worked with before - and that coud include Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam. Photo: PA

We understand the Blues boss is scouting a number of European leagues – particularly the top two tiers in France – as the opening of the transfer window fast approaches.

With Town eight points adrift of safety at the foot of the Championship table, Lambert has made it clear he wants to strengthen his inexperienced and ‘unbalanced’ squad as soon as possible in the new year.

The focus of the recruitment drive is set to be domestic though, with Lambert having said he is ‘pretty sure’ the players he brings in will ‘know the league’.

MORE: Town committed to signing Donacien for £750k

And with Cole Skuse having recently been ruled out for two months due to a training ground knee injury, Town’s boss has admitted the need to add a midfielder with Championship know-how to play alongside youngsters such as Flynn Downes, Trevoh Chalobah, Jack Lankester, Teddy Bishop and Andre Dozzell has become even more pressing.

Looking through the Premier League and Championship squads, there are number of players who fit the bill.

Charlie Adam and Darren Fletcher are well down the pecking order at Lambert’s former club Stoke, while the likes of Henri Lansbury (Aston Villa), Joe Ledley (Derby), Jason Puncheon (Crystal Palace) and Steven Davies (Southampton) are all struggling for game time at present.

MORE: Former Town boss back in football at League Two club

A proven striker is needed to compete with makeshift front man Jordan Roberts and Kayden Jackson, while Lambert feels he lacks left-wing and right-back depth.

The need for a left-back could be determined by whether the Blues cash in on Jonas Knudsen as he enters the final six months of his deal.

Lambert has passed a list of targets to owner Marcus Evans and has insisted that, if he gets the players he wants, the Blues’ fortunes will quickly turn.

Championship clubs can name a maximum of five loan players in their match day squads.

Tayo Edun and Jordan Graham are set to return to parent clubs Fulham and Aston Villa respectively, leaving Chalobah (Chelsea), Matthew Pennington (Everton) and Janoi Donacien (Accrington Stanley) on temporary deals.