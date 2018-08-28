Judge undergoing Ipswich Town medical

Ipswich Town look set to sign Brentford midfielder Alan Judge. Photo: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Ipswich Town are closing in on the signing of Brentford midfielder Alan Judge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sky Sports reports that the two Championship clubs have agreed terms and that the 30-year-old is currently undergoing a medical in Suffolk.

Judge is set to be out of contract in the summer and will almost certainly be a permanent addition – the length of contract yet unknown.

Ipswich are understood to have beaten at least one other Championship club to this signing, as they did with the loan addition of Huddersfield Town strike Collin Quaner.

MORE: Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Three clubs ‘agree loan deal’ for Roberts

Judge, who has an equal amount of Championship and League One experience, will be joining the club where he suffered a nasty leg break in April 2016.

The five-cap Republic of Ireland international was in sparkling form that season, but a strong challenge from Luke Hyam at Portman Road left him sidelined for 18 months.

MORE: Ouch! Raggett posts image of the gruesome injury suffered in defeat at Ipswich Town

He’s made 25 appearances for the Bees this season but only four of those have been Championship starts, with the majority of his time on the pitch coming as a substitute.

When recently asked if he thinks people have forgotten what he can do, Judge replied: “Possibly. I was out for nearly two and a half years, that happens. I couldn’t expect people to wait on me, people and football move on so it’s up to me.

“I’m just delighted to be playing but there was a time when I was thinking maybe I won’t get back in here because players come in, that’s the way it goes and the team plays another way.

MORE: ‘This was the start of our season’ - Keane hoping first goal leads to more

“I think the one thing I’d like to say about it is I’m proud of the way I am that I don’t give up on things and I’ve always felt if I was given a chance, a run of a few games, that I could take my spot.

“You always feel you can make a difference and the more games I get, the better I get.

“I know people expect me to turn up and do everything I used to but things are different.

“The formation is different, I used to get play as a number 10 where I would roam around but we don’t do that now, we’re more structured.”

Judge would become Town’s sixth signing of the January transfer window under Paul Lambert following the additions of Callum Elder (Leicester, loan), Will Keane (Hull, loan), Collin Quaner (Huddersfield, loan), Simon Dawkins (free agent) and James Collins (free agent).

ALAN JUDGE

Born: Dublin, Ireland

Age: 30

Position: Midfielder

Championship stats: 116 games, 25 goals

League One stats: 123 games, 23 goals

- Joins the academy of Premier League club Blackburn Rovers aged 17.

- Makes two cup appearances and is then loaned to Championship club Plymouth for two seasons.

- Signs for League One club Notts County after a loan spell. Scores 17 goals in three seasons in the third tier.

- Returns to Blackburn, by now in the Championship, in 2013 but is soon loaned out to Brentford where he helps them to League One promotion.

- Signs for the newly-promoted Bees permanently and, playing in a deep midfield role, helps them to a fifth-place finish.

- Starts the 2015/16 season in superb form and is nominated for the Football League Player of the Year Award.

- Season is cut short after a Luke Hyam challenge left his leg broken in multiple places at Portman Road.

- Spends 18 months on the sidelines. Finally makes his senior comeback in January 2018.

- Has made just three starts and 16 sub appearances in the Championship this season

IPSWICH TOWN PRO CONTRACTS (43)

KEEPERS (3): Bialkowski, Gerken*, Wright

RIGHT-BACKS (3): Spence*, Emmanuel, Cotter

CENTRE-BACKS (7): Collins*, Chambers*, Pennington**, Nsiala, Donacien, Woolfenden*, C.Smith*

LEFT-BACK (4): Elder**, Knudsen*, Kenlock*, Clements

CENTRE-MIDFIELDERS (10): Skuse, Chalobah**, Downes, Huws, Nolan, Bishop*, Dozzell, Adeyemi*, Nydam, El Mizouni

WINGERS (9): Sears, Ward*, Edwards, Lankester, Dawkins*, Rowe, Roberts, McKendry*, McLoughlin*

STRIKERS (7): Quaner**, Keane**, Harrison, Jackson, Morris, Folami, Drinan

* Out of contract this summer (14)

** Loan expires this summer (5)