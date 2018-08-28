Poll

Ipswich Town set to sign Leicester left-back Callum Elder on loan

Ipswich Town are set to sign Leicester City left-back Callum Elder on oan.

Leicester City left-back Callum Elder is training with Ipswich Town with view to completing a loan move when the January transfer window opens.

Gavin Massey, Gary Roberts, Noel Hunt and Callum Elder celebrate after Wigan sealed promotion to the Championship.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands that the 23-year-old Australian joined up with the squad following the 3-0 defeat at QPR on Boxing Day.

Having moved over from his native Sydney at the age of 16, Elder came through the youth ranks at Leicester but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Foxes.

He’s had temporary spells at Mansfield (League Two), Peterborough (League One), Brentford (Championship) and Barnsley (Championship), then spent last season on loan at Wigan where he made 33 appearances for the League One champions.

Players have to be registered at a club by 12pm the day prior to a game in order to be involved, meaning he would not be able to feature in Town’s New Year’s Day home game against fellow Championship strugglers Millwall.

The arrival of a left-back puts further doubt on the future of Jonas Knudsen, who was dropped to the bench for this afternoon’s defeat at Middlesbrough.

The Danish international is now in the final six months of his contract and previously said he is open to the idea of a new challenge, though manager Paul Lambert has advised owner Marcus Evans that he would like the 26-year-old to be offered a new deal.

Callum Elder made 33 appearances on loan at League One club Wigan last season.

“He might move,” Lambert said when asked about Knudsen following today’s game. “Nobody knows whether he moves.

“He’s played a lot of games and I had to have a look at Myles (Kenlock), who I thought was excellent for his first game.

“If Jonas goes because of his contract situation then there is nothing we can do. That’s the way it is. It’s his last year contract wise.

“There is no pressure to let Jonas go. I just thought he’d played a lot of games. I thought Myles was excellent. His delivery was excellent and his defending was very, very good.

“As I said before, I’ll try and be fair with everybody and give them a chance.”

Championship clubs can sign as many loan players as they like, but may only name five of them in a matchday squad.

Elder’s arrival will take the number of Town loan players to five. Matthew Pennington and Trevoh Chalobah are regular starters, but Janoi Donacien and Tayo Edun are down the pecking order.

Town are committed to signing Donacien for £750k from Accrington Stanley once his immigration status is rubber stamped. Edun, currently sidelined with an eye injury, may yet see his season-long loan from Fulham cut short.

Lambert has already sent Jordan Graham back to parent club Wolves, the winger subsequently signing for League One club Oxford United on loan.

It’s been reported by TWTD that the Blues have former Derby winger Simon Dawkins on trial. The 31-year-old recently left MLS side San Jose Earthquake.