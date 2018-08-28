Breaking News

‘An opportunity to do something great’ - Quaner signs for Town, Pilkington talks ongoing

Ipswich Town have signed forward Collin Quaner from Huddersfield on loan until the end of the season. Picture: ITFC Archant

Ipswich Town have boosted their fight for survival with the signing of Premier League striker Collin Quaner from Huddersfield on loan until the end of the season.

German frontman Quaner, 27, helped The Terriers to promotion in 2017, terrorising defences with his pace and power out wide following a mid-season switch from Union Berlin.

He’s found the transition to the Premier League tough and, after making 13 starts in the top-flight last season, has been limited to just two substitute appearances for the rock-bottom club this campaign.

The 6ft 3in talent, who will wear the number 45 shirt for Town, has scored two goals in 30 starts and 25 sub appearances for David Wagner’s side.

Striker Collin Quaner helped Huddersfield to promotion to the Premier League. Picture: PA SPORT Striker Collin Quaner helped Huddersfield to promotion to the Premier League. Picture: PA SPORT

He said: “I’m looking forward to my time here and I’m excited.

“This time of the season is always busy in football but it’s been a really busy couple of days for me and I’m glad the move is finalised and I can fully focus now.

“I will do my absolute best for the club and given the situation I think this is an opportunity for us as a team to do something great.

“I’ve never played at Portman Road before and I can’t wait to get going.”

Talks are ongoing with versatile forward Anthony Pilkington, who played under Paul Lambert at Norwich. Picture: PA SPORT Talks are ongoing with versatile forward Anthony Pilkington, who played under Paul Lambert at Norwich. Picture: PA SPORT

Meanwhile, talks are ongoing with Cardiff City frontman Anthony Pilkington.

Pilkington, 30, made just one league start for Cardiff when they were promoted to the Championship and hasn’t featured at all for Neil Warnock’s relegation-battling side this season.

The versatile nine-cap Republic of Ireland international – who can play wide or up top – did rack up more than 100 appearances in the second-tier for the Bluebirds prior to that though.

Blues boss Paul Lambert knows all about Pilkington’s qualities having signed him for Norwich City back in 2014. The Canaries paid £2m to secure him from Huddersfield Town and he was a regular as the Norfolk side twice secured mid-table Premier League finishes.

The Quaner signing comes as Town have already bolstered their ranks with two new players in January – left back Callum Elder signed from Leicester on loan until the end of season, and striker Will Keane arrived from Hull, also on loan, last week.

Both made their debuts in the defeat at Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup Third Round on Saturday, Elder starting and Keane playing the last 24 minutes.

Lambert has previously said he hoped to bring in two new strikers among at least six new faces in January - and he’s certainly moving quickly to strengthen his squad.

Town have also been linked with Middlesbrough duo Grant Leadbitter and Rudy Gestede – but the boss dismissed those moves when quizzed about them, saying Town would need a ‘nest egg of money’ to make such deals.

The rock-bottom Blues host Rotherham in what looks a must-win game at Portman Road on Saturday.