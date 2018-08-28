Video

Teenage Town star Lankester ‘out for a number of weeks’

Jack Lankester faces a spell on the sidelines with a back injury. Picture Pagepix Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Young Ipswich Town star Jack Lankester faces ‘a number of weeks’ on the sidelines with a back injury, boss Paul Lambert revealed today.

Emyr Huws has had a 'little setback' in his battle to return to fitness. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Emyr Huws has had a 'little setback' in his battle to return to fitness. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Lankester, born and bred in Bury St Edmunds, has been one of few bright spots in an otherwise miserable season for the Blues, but Lambert told his weekly press conference that the teenager won’t be available for a while with a back injury.

“Young Jack’s going to be out for a number of weeks, which is a blow,” Lambert said. “He’s got a problem with his back, which we’ll just have to manage him through that.

“I think the load has been a hell of a lot for him to take on at 18-years of age. A year ago he was at Bury Town and the jump for him has been dramatic, but he’s going to be a player – a right top player.”

Lambert also said that Emyr Huws – who was back in the squad for the win over Rotherham – has suffered a setback as he battles to get back to full fitness after a serious knee injury.

“He’s had a little setback,” he said. “It’s not that bad, but we just have to nurture him through it, which is a blow as Emyr’s got a really good footballer in there, but the big challenge for him is to try to stay fit.”

The Blues boss added that Huws is not in contention to play at Aston Villa this weekend, but he hopes to see him back before the end of the season.

“That’s the plan, get the lad back playing games,” he explained. “It’s frustrating for him, it must be a nightmare for him. For his own sake I think it’s important, mentally as well, to try and get him back playing this season.”