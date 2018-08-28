Partly Cloudy

Ipswich Town U18s hit five to begin 2019 with thrilling win over Millwall

PUBLISHED: 14:51 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:56 05 January 2019

Ipswich Town U18s have begun their 2019 by winning 5-3 at home to Millwall Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town U18s have begun their 2019 by winning 5-3 at home to Millwall Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Town U18s began 2019 with a thrilling 5-3 win against Millwall at Playford Road this morning.

Tyreece Simpson scored twice as Town U18s beat Millwall 5-3 at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLSTyreece Simpson scored twice as Town U18s beat Millwall 5-3 at Playford Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

Forward Tyreece Simpson put the Blues in front with a cool finish inside the box, before Idris El Mizouni was brought down for a penalty but saw his soft spot kick saved.

Idris El Mizouni being brought down in the area Picture: ROSS HALLSIdris El Mizouni being brought down in the area Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Frenchmen did, however, put the Blues two ahead not long after when he reacted first to a rebound from Kai Brown’s shot.

Dylan Crowe scoring his 25 yard free-kick Picture: ROSS HALLSDylan Crowe scoring his 25 yard free-kick Picture: ROSS HALLS

The visitors pulled a goal back via Sam Skeffington, but Dylan Crowe scored Town’s third with a 25 yard free kick to put the young Blues 3-1 up at half-time.

Millwall goalkeeper Joe Wright was shown a straight red card after handling outside the box Picture: ROSS HALLSMillwall goalkeeper Joe Wright was shown a straight red card after handling outside the box Picture: ROSS HALLS

In the second half, it was more even between the two sides and Millwal’s No.9 George Alexander pulled another goal back, before Reuben Duncan scored a superb 30-yard free kick which somehow floated under the bar to equalise.

Lounes Foudil put the Blues 4-3 up after coming off the bench Picture: ROSS HALLSLounes Foudil put the Blues 4-3 up after coming off the bench Picture: ROSS HALLS

However Millwall keeper Joe Wright was shown a straight red card when he handled the ball out side the area, and Town went on to use the one man advantage as substitute Lounes Foudil tapped home Brown’s cross to make it 4-3.

In the closing moments, Simpson scored his second of the game to give the Blues their fifth goal of the game and all three points.

The U23s are in action on Monday as they take on Bristol City at Playford Road (KO 1pm).

Ipswich Town U18s: Alley, Crowe (O’Reilly), Fehrenbach, Henderson, T Smith, Dobra, Healy (Baker),El Mizouni (c), K Brown, Simpon,

Z Brown (Foudil).

