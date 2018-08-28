Ipswich Town U18s hit five to begin 2019 with thrilling win over Millwall

Town U18s began 2019 with a thrilling 5-3 win against Millwall at Playford Road this morning.

Forward Tyreece Simpson put the Blues in front with a cool finish inside the box, before Idris El Mizouni was brought down for a penalty but saw his soft spot kick saved.

The Frenchmen did, however, put the Blues two ahead not long after when he reacted first to a rebound from Kai Brown’s shot.

The visitors pulled a goal back via Sam Skeffington, but Dylan Crowe scored Town’s third with a 25 yard free kick to put the young Blues 3-1 up at half-time.

In the second half, it was more even between the two sides and Millwal’s No.9 George Alexander pulled another goal back, before Reuben Duncan scored a superb 30-yard free kick which somehow floated under the bar to equalise.

However Millwall keeper Joe Wright was shown a straight red card when he handled the ball out side the area, and Town went on to use the one man advantage as substitute Lounes Foudil tapped home Brown’s cross to make it 4-3.

In the closing moments, Simpson scored his second of the game to give the Blues their fifth goal of the game and all three points.

The U23s are in action on Monday as they take on Bristol City at Playford Road (KO 1pm).

Ipswich Town U18s: Alley, Crowe (O’Reilly), Fehrenbach, Henderson, T Smith, Dobra, Healy (Baker),El Mizouni (c), K Brown, Simpon,

Z Brown (Foudil).