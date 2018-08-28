Ipswich Town v Rotherham classic games: Quick goals, a Counago brace and Blues send Millers down
PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 January 2019
Archant
We take a look at some of the famous games against today’s foes Rotherham down the years, from quick goals to relegation...
LAST TIME: Paul Hurst’s new Blues were beaten 1-0 by one of his former clubs Rotherham United at the New York Stadium in August 2018, with Michael Smith netting a 90th minute winner.
QUICK GOALS: Daryl Murphy and David McGoldrick both scored in the opening six minutes as the Blues beat Rotherham 2-0 at Portman Road in 2014 as Town moved up to fourth in the Championship table.
TOWN SEND ROTHERHAM DOWN: Darren Bent scored twice as Town beat Rotherham 4-3 in a seven goal thriller which relegated the Millers from the Championship at Portman Road in 2005.
COUNAGO BRACE: Pablo Counago scored twice as the Blues beat Rotherham 2-1 at Portman Road in 2003, with the visitors finishing the game with nine-men as Town moved up to fourth in the Championship table.
EIGHT-GOAL THRILLER: John Colrain scored twice as Town and Rotherham put on a entertaining 4-4 draw at Portman Road in 1964.
PLAYED FOR BOTH: Grant Ward spent time on loan at the Millers in 2015-16 season from Tottenham. He made 43 appearances and scored two goals during that spell.