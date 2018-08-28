Sunshine and Showers

Ipswich Town v Rotherham classic games: Quick goals, a Counago brace and Blues send Millers down

PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 January 2019

Archant

We take a look at some of the famous games against today’s foes Rotherham down the years, from quick goals to relegation...

Darren Bent celebrates one of his two goals with Ian Westlake in Town's 2-1 win over Rotherham at home in 2005Darren Bent celebrates one of his two goals with Ian Westlake in Town's 2-1 win over Rotherham at home in 2005

LAST TIME: Paul Hurst’s new Blues were beaten 1-0 by one of his former clubs Rotherham United at the New York Stadium in August 2018, with Michael Smith netting a 90th minute winner.

Paul Hurst applauds the travelling fans at Rotherham, after his first defeat as Ipswich Town managerPaul Hurst applauds the travelling fans at Rotherham, after his first defeat as Ipswich Town manager

QUICK GOALS: Daryl Murphy and David McGoldrick both scored in the opening six minutes as the Blues beat Rotherham 2-0 at Portman Road in 2014 as Town moved up to fourth in the Championship table.

Ipswich Town players celebrate the second goal of the game in Town's 2-1 win over Rotherham United in 2005Ipswich Town players celebrate the second goal of the game in Town's 2-1 win over Rotherham United in 2005

TOWN SEND ROTHERHAM DOWN: Darren Bent scored twice as Town beat Rotherham 4-3 in a seven goal thriller which relegated the Millers from the Championship at Portman Road in 2005.

Pablo Counago scored twice as the Blues beat nine-man Rotherham 2-1 at Portman Road in First Division in 2003Pablo Counago scored twice as the Blues beat nine-man Rotherham 2-1 at Portman Road in First Division in 2003

COUNAGO BRACE: Pablo Counago scored twice as the Blues beat Rotherham 2-1 at Portman Road in 2003, with the visitors finishing the game with nine-men as Town moved up to fourth in the Championship table.

In October 1964, Town drew 4-4 with Rotherham United at Portman RoadIn October 1964, Town drew 4-4 with Rotherham United at Portman Road

EIGHT-GOAL THRILLER: John Colrain scored twice as Town and Rotherham put on a entertaining 4-4 draw at Portman Road in 1964.

Town midfielder Grant Ward had a loan spell at Rotherham in 2015-16 season from TottenhamTown midfielder Grant Ward had a loan spell at Rotherham in 2015-16 season from Tottenham

PLAYED FOR BOTH: Grant Ward spent time on loan at the Millers in 2015-16 season from Tottenham. He made 43 appearances and scored two goals during that spell.

